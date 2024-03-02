What! Amitabh Bachchan did THIS to woo Sridevi as she wasn't ready to work with him for the movie Khuda Gawah

MUMBAI: One of the biggest hits of Amitabh Bachchan and Sridevi's long careers is Khuda Gawah. Amitabh and Sridevi were the icons of their golden age of cinema, delivering success after hit. This much is agreed upon. While several actors aspired to collaborate with Amitabh Bachchan, Sridevi was the first to publicly deny having the renowned actor appear on screen with her. Additionally, it took a lot of persuasion on the part of Amitabh Bachchan to get her to sign on for the 1992 movie Khuda Gawah.

Saroj Khan discovered a startling detail from the film city sets of Sridevi: The Eternal Screen Goddess, a book by Satyarth Nayak, about how Amitabh Bachchan tried to convince Sridevi to collaborate with him. Saroj Khan related the story of how Amitabh Bachchan tried to win Sridevi over with a truckload of roses. With the words "Showering Sridevi With Flowers" painted on the truck, the choreographer had described it as a breathtaking sight.

The book also disclosed that Sridevi wasn't convinced and rejected to collaborate with Amitabh Bachchan. She thought her role in the movie wasn't big enough. Subsequently, Sridevi made an intriguing demand: she stated that she would only collaborate with him if she could portray both his daughter and wife.

For those who are unaware, Afghanistan's major cities, including Kabul and Mazar-i-Sharif, served as the filming locations for the 1992 blockbuster movie Khuda Gawah. Afghanistan's President, Muhammad Najibullah, supplied security for the eighteen days that the 1991 movie was being shot. However, the Bachchan family was undoubtedly very concerned about security.

Manoj Desai, the producer, once disclosed that Teji Bachchan, the mother of Amitabh Bachchan, had warned him in an interview with prominent news portal. She had declared rather bluntly that Manoj's wife would become a widow if Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan's wife, did.

Manoj recalled the event and stated, "Amitabh Bachchan’s mother Teji Bachchan ji had warned me that ‘Agar Amit ko kuch bhi hota hai aur agar Jaya ne safed saare peheni, toh teri wife Kalpana bhi safed saree pehengi. Tu idhar aana hi nahi wapis (If anything happens to Amit and Jaya has to wear a white saree, then your wife too will wear a white saree. You don't bother to come back.”

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis