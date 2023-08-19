What! Amitabh Bachchan removes private security which was provided by Ronit Roy's agency, read more

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the biggest stars of Indian cinema. Ever since he became the Shehenshah of Bollywood, the actor has often been mobbed by a bunch of fans wherever he goes.
MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan is one of the biggest stars of Indian cinema. Ever since he became the Shehenshah of Bollywood, the actor has often been mobbed by a bunch of fans wherever he goes. 

Also read -What! When Amitabh Bachchan told Abhishek Bachchan, “what is mine, isn’t going to be yours “

Notably, actor Ronit Bose Roy's popular security company, ACE, has provided private security to Big B for more than 12 years now. However, it is learned that Amitabh Bachchan has removed all his private security provided by Ronit Roy's company. 

A reliable source exclusively informed us, "Amitabh Bachchan has removed two security guards provided by Ronit Roy's ACE agency a couple of months ago. The reason behind it is still unknown, but the actor has decided not to take private security for himself."

"Abhishek Bachchan still has his personal bodyguard, while Amitabh Bachchan has two policemen provided by the Maharashtra government. A person named Ganesh would work for Ronit Roy's company, but during the COVID period, he left the 2 States actor's agency and started working for the Bachchans individually," the source added. After this news, fans are curious to know if everything is fine between Ronit and Big B.

Talking about Amitabh Bachchan, he is currently busy shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati 15. The actor was not keeping well a few weeks ago, but now, he is back on sets with energy. Amitabh will next be seen in Kalki 2898 AD, which is being helmed by Nag Ashwin.

Also read - OMG! Amitabh Bachchan, all set to be back to work despite his injury, says “there must be desire and effort to repair…”

The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani. Coming back to KBC 15, the Friday special episode was graced by Ghoomer stars Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher and director R Balki. The father- son duo had a great time while doing a show together.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Zoom 


    
 

Amitabh Bachchan Ronit Roy Abhishek Bachchan Saiyami Kher R Balki Bollywood Television TellyChakkar
