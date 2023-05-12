What! Amitabh Bachchan unfollows bahu Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Instagram, read on to now more

Lately, however, the family has been at the center of controversy and now Big B and daughter-in-law Ash are once again making headlines.
movie_image: 
Aishwarya

MUMBAI : The Bachchan family has been one of the most influential families of the Hindi film industry. From Amitabh Bachchan to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, there are superstars in the family who have made a niche for themselves. Lately, however, the family has been at the center of controversy and now Big B and daughter-in-law Ash are once again making headlines.

Also Read- Really! When Aishwarya Rai called herself “My Name is Not Khan; I’m Bachchan for all seasons”

A reddit user has now posted a picture where he has asked if Big B has started unfollowing Aishwarya on Instagram. There are many theories to this. While some users are saying that the duo never followed each other to unfollow in the first place, some are saying that something must be seriously wrong within the family. Some are also of the opinion that Big B must have used the privacy setting where only he can see his followers and no one else. 

Also Read- Melodramatic! Aishwarya Rai opens up on being called 'Bachchan Bahu’; Says 'It Sounds A Little More Dramatic...'

Of late, there were rumors that the Ponniyin Selvan actress was spending more time at her mother Vrinda Rai’s home. Also, while on Ash’s birthday, no one from the family wished her apart from Abhishek, on Big B’s birthday, Aishwarya cropped out the Bachchan family leaving only him and Aaradhya.

What are your thoughts on these controversies? Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

Credit-BollywoodLife 

Amitabh Bachchan Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Abhishek Bachchan Jaya Bachchan Shweta Bachchan Agastya Nanda Navya Naveli Guru Aaradhya Movie News TellyChakkar
