What! Amitabh Bachchan unfollows bahu Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Instagram, read on to now more

MUMBAI : The Bachchan family has been one of the most influential families of the Hindi film industry. From Amitabh Bachchan to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, there are superstars in the family who have made a niche for themselves. Lately, however, the family has been at the center of controversy and now Big B and daughter-in-law Ash are once again making headlines.

A reddit user has now posted a picture where he has asked if Big B has started unfollowing Aishwarya on Instagram. There are many theories to this. While some users are saying that the duo never followed each other to unfollow in the first place, some are saying that something must be seriously wrong within the family. Some are also of the opinion that Big B must have used the privacy setting where only he can see his followers and no one else.

Of late, there were rumors that the Ponniyin Selvan actress was spending more time at her mother Vrinda Rai’s home. Also, while on Ash’s birthday, no one from the family wished her apart from Abhishek, on Big B’s birthday, Aishwarya cropped out the Bachchan family leaving only him and Aaradhya.

