What! Ananya Panday’s security guard pushes away a fan, this is how she reacted

Recently Ananya Panday’s security guard was seen pushing away a fan, read more to know how the actress reacted.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 12/19/2023 - 22:54
movie_image: 
Ananya

MUMBAI: Ananya Panday has undoubtedly become one of the most adored actresses in the film industry, celebrated not just for her acting prowess but also for her irresistible charm and cuteness. Her journey began with a bang, making a lasting impression with her debut in "Student Of The Year 2" alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Since then, there has been no stopping this talented star, as she continues to win hearts with films like "Pati Patni Aur Woh," "Dreamgirl 2," "Khaali Peela," and more.

The actress is gearing up for her next venture, a Netflix movie titled "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan," co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Scheduled for streaming on December 26th, the film has already generated buzz with Netflix unveiling the first looks of the characters and a teaser, receiving applause from eager fans.

In a recent incident, Ananya Panday's caring nature took the spotlight when her security team attempted to keep a fan at bay. Noticing the situation, the actress expressed concern and intervened, instructing her security to let the fan approach. In a heartwarming turn of events, the lucky fan got the opportunity to take a selfie with the actress, showcasing Ananya's genuine connection with her admirers.

As Ananya Panday continues to make strides in her career, from blockbusters to streaming platforms, her popularity only seems to grow. With a Netflix release on the horizon and her endearing interactions with fans, Ananya remains a beloved figure in the hearts of movie enthusiasts.

