What! Ananya Panday's Amusing Encounter: Jackie Shroff's One-Word Text 'Bhidu' Leaves Her Puzzled

MUMBAI: Ananya Panday, the talented actress, recently revealed an amusing incident involving Bollywood veteran Jackie Shroff during a podcast session with comedians Rohan Joshi and Tanmay Bhat. The incident occurred amid her film promotion for 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan,' which was released on Netflix.

During the podcast, Ananya narrated the peculiar encounter, stating, "Can I tell what happened to me about Jackie sir? He just randomly texted me saying 'Bhidu.' I asked him, 'Yes sir?' and he didn't reply." The actress added a touch of confusion to the story, leaving the audience intrigued by Jackie Shroff's one-word text.

Amid laughter, Rohan Joshi playfully remarked, "That's the Indian version of getting a knighthood," highlighting the uniqueness of the interaction. Ananya continued the tale, sharing that she later met Jackie Shroff at a screening or event and couldn't resist asking him about the enigmatic text. In response, Jackie Shroff casually explained, "I just wanted to tell you ki main hoon."

The delightful exchange showcased the casual and endearing nature of Jackie Shroff, adding a touch of humor to the promotion of 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.' The podcast hosts, Rohan Joshi and Tanmay Bhat expressed their amusement, with Tanmay exclaiming, "Dude! What an honour."

'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' is currently available for streaming on Netflix, offering audiences a mix of entertainment and unexpected anecdotes from the charismatic world of Bollywood.

