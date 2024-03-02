What! Anil Kapoor's Unnoticed Role in 1982 Film 'Shakti' - Reveals Audience's Unexpected Exit

Anil Kapoor reminisces about his overlooked role in the 1982 film 'Shakti,' sharing an amusing incident on Kaun Banega Crorepati.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 02/03/2024 - 20:50
MUMBAI: Bollywood veteran Anil Kapoor, renowned for his versatility, recently shared an amusing anecdote about his role in the 1982 film 'Shakti' during an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati. In this candid revelation, Anil Kapoor disclosed that despite his significant part as Ravi A Kumar in the film, the audience overlooked his scene due to an unexpected turn of events.

In 'Shakti,' directed by Ramesh Sippy, Anil Kapoor portrayed the character Ravi A Kumar, the son of Amitabh Bachchan's character, Vijay A Kumar. The twist in the tale occurred as Anil Kapoor's scene was intended to follow the death of Amitabh Bachchan's character in the film. However, the audience, perhaps emotionally affected by Amitabh's demise, promptly exited the cinema hall, missing Anil Kapoor's crucial scene.

Humorously mimicking the audience's reaction, Anil Kapoor recalled, "Arre ab kya film dekhni? Amit ji, jisko dekhne aaye the, voh toh guzar gaye (Why should we watch the film now? The man we came to watch, Amitabh Bachchan, is dead now)."

Despite this overlooked moment in 'Shakti,' Anil Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan have collaborated on various projects, including films like 'Armaan' and 'Slumdog Millionaire.'

In recent times, Anil Kapoor has made noteworthy appearances in films like 'Animal,' where he portrayed the role of Balbir Singh. While the film achieved blockbuster status, it faced criticism for its portrayal of misogyny and sexual violence. Anil Kapoor also took on the role of Group Captain Rakesh Jaisingh in the upcoming film 'Fighter,' starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, which sparked controversy for its hyper-nationalistic storyline.

As Anil Kapoor reflects on his diverse filmography, the incident from 'Shakti' adds a touch of humor to his illustrious career.

