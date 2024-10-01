What! Annoyed’ Hema Malini Refuses to Pose at Event, Says ‘Selfie Lene Thode Aaye Hain’

Hema Malini was one of the esteemed guests at the event, which also saw the presence of filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj and veteran writer Gulzar.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 01/10/2024 - 21:57
movie_image: 
Hema

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Hema Malini recently attended the launch of Gulzar’s authorized biography, ‘Gulzar Saab: Hazar Rahein Mud Ke Dekhin,’ in Mumbai. However, she seemed a bit displeased with fans requesting selfies. In a video from the event, Hema can be heard saying, “Selfie lene ke liye thode aaye hain (We’re not here to take selfies).”

Hema Malini was one of the esteemed guests at the event, which also saw the presence of filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj and veteran writer Gulzar. The biography, penned by Yatindra Mishra, delves into Gulzar’s films, songs, stories, poems, and other literary contributions.

Also Read: Revelation! Hema Malini breaks silence on why she does not live with Dharmendra

The incident sparked reactions on social media, with some fans expressing disappointment at her response. Comments such as "That's rude" and comparisons to Jaya Bachchan, known for her candid reactions to paparazzi, circulated online.

Hema Malini recently celebrated her 75th birthday with a grand party, attended by her husband Dharmendra and other yesteryear superstars. Dharmendra's 88th birthday in December was also marked by a celebration where Hema Malini shared a heartfelt note on social media, expressing love and good wishes for her life partner.

Also Read: Wow! Hema Malini reveals about her relationship with her former partners Jeetendra and Sanjeev Kumar post the split

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: The Indian Express 

Hema Malini Gulzar Biography Launch selfie Mumbai Event Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 01/10/2024 - 21:57

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! Dunki to be submitted for the main catagories in the Oscars?
MUMBAI: Dunki has made over Rs 450 crores at the global box office so far. Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's movie...
Woah! Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan becomes the third most searched movies in Google after Barbie and Oppenheimer
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan, also known as the King of Bollywood, has once again proved his dominance in the industry with...
Must Read! 10 Years of Rakul Preet: A Glance at the Dynamic Actors She's Worked With
MUMBAI: Rakul Preet Singh, a versatile and charismatic actress, recently celebrated a decade in the Indian film...
Wow! Peek into the luxurious and extravagant bedroom of Farah Khan
MUMBAI: Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan has shared a rare glimpse into her bedroom which recently got a makeover...
Woah! Rashami Desai supports Ankita Lokhande, has this to say to Vicky Jain's mother
MUMBAI: Rashami Desai extended love and support to industry friend Ankita Lokhande who is currently appearing on Bigg...
What! Annoyed’ Hema Malini Refuses to Pose at Event, Says ‘Selfie Lene Thode Aaye Hain’
MUMBAI: Veteran actor Hema Malini recently attended the launch of Gulzar’s authorized biography, ‘Gulzar Saab: Hazar...
Recent Stories
Dunki
What! Dunki to be submitted for the main catagories in the Oscars?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Dunki
What! Dunki to be submitted for the main catagories in the Oscars?
Shah
Woah! Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan becomes the third most searched movies in Google after Barbie and Oppenheimer
Rakul
Must Read! 10 Years of Rakul Preet: A Glance at the Dynamic Actors She's Worked With
Farah
Wow! Peek into the luxurious and extravagant bedroom of Farah Khan
Virat
Wow! Inside Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma’s Alibaug Holiday Home: Cricketer Gives a Tour of White-Themed Haven
Merry
Must Read! Merry Christmas First Reviews: Vignesh Shivan Applauds Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi's Outstanding Performances