What! Annoyed’ Hema Malini Refuses to Pose at Event, Says ‘Selfie Lene Thode Aaye Hain’

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Hema Malini recently attended the launch of Gulzar’s authorized biography, ‘Gulzar Saab: Hazar Rahein Mud Ke Dekhin,’ in Mumbai. However, she seemed a bit displeased with fans requesting selfies. In a video from the event, Hema can be heard saying, “Selfie lene ke liye thode aaye hain (We’re not here to take selfies).”

Hema Malini was one of the esteemed guests at the event, which also saw the presence of filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj and veteran writer Gulzar. The biography, penned by Yatindra Mishra, delves into Gulzar’s films, songs, stories, poems, and other literary contributions.

The incident sparked reactions on social media, with some fans expressing disappointment at her response. Comments such as "That's rude" and comparisons to Jaya Bachchan, known for her candid reactions to paparazzi, circulated online.

Hema Malini recently celebrated her 75th birthday with a grand party, attended by her husband Dharmendra and other yesteryear superstars. Dharmendra's 88th birthday in December was also marked by a celebration where Hema Malini shared a heartfelt note on social media, expressing love and good wishes for her life partner.

Credit: The Indian Express