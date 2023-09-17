What! Anurag Kashyap says he was ghosted from ‘Tere Naam’ after he made this request to Salman Khan

Anurag Kashyap is a super talented director himself and was supposed to work with the actor in Tere Naam, however an incident got him out of film in the blink of an eye and he didn’t even know it!
MUMBAI: Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars of the country, and he has a huge fan following. The actor started his journey with a supporting role in the movie Biwi Ho To Aisi, but made his debut as a lead with Maine Pyar Kiya which was released in 1989. Anurag Kashyap is a super talented director himself and was supposed to work with the actor in Tere Naam, however an incident got him out of film in the blink of an eye and he didn’t even know it!

Also Read- 35 Years of Salman Khan: 5 films the actor deserved awards for, but didn't get

Anurag told a news portal how he was out of Tere Naam saying, “I was not asked to leave Tere Naam, the film ghosted on me,” Anurag further  recalled, “I asked Salman a certain thing, after that nobody got back to me. I didn’t not even know when the film started shooting, and what happened.”

Anurag further said, “Even Satish ji didn’t know that I was supposed to be a part of it. I was very involved, scripting was done. We were about to start the shoot. I just asked Salman to grow chest hair and he also didn’t say anything. It was the producer who reacted.” Speaking of meeting Salman again, Kashyap added, “I’ve never met him since then. I have come across him once or twice and said ‘hello’”

Also Read- Let's celebrate Salman Khan as the ever-charming and everyone's favorite 'Prem' as 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!' counts 29 years

Interestingly, Anurag’s brother Abhinav directed Salman Khan in Dabangg and the film was a blockbuster and even won a National Award.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

Credit-IndianExpress

Salman Khan Anurag Kashyap Tere Naam
