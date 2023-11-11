What! Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli may not announce their second pregnancy anytime soon? Read on to know why

MUMBAI: There is no doubt that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli make for one of the most stunning and loved celeb couples. They tied the knot of love and togetherness in 2017 and since then they are painting the town red with their wonderful chemistry. Anushka and Virat were in a long-term relationship before they made it official by getting married. The couple have a 2 year old daughter Vamika. Anushka and Virat have been in the headlines for being pregnant for the second time.

Now a video has surfaced where the actress is seen in a short loose black dress and her baby bump seems to be quite visible. But fans are left wondering why the couple isn’t making an official announcement yet.

There have been speculations that during their first baby announcement, there was a lot of buzz about it and that is something this private couple never wanted. The couple also didn’t want to bring their 1st child Vamika into the spotlight. Now since the media already has a clue, they might not announce their pregnancy but may directly announce the baby’s arrival.

Virat and Anushka announced their first pregnancy when no one had any clue as it was during the lockdown. This time however it might be different.

There are chances that Anushka might also give up acting after the birth of her second child.

On the work front, Anushka will next be seen in Chakda Express

