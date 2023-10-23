What! Apart from Mimi Kriti Sanon got 6 disasters in a row, she should change her game post the National award win

MUMBAI: Actress Kriti Sanon is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses in the acting space, the actress with her cuteness and her great craft has created a huge fan base who look forward to the new posts and movies of the actress.

The actress has recently grab the attention of the fnas all over with her big win at the national award as she was awarded for best actress for her movie Mimi, the fans all over were cheering for the actress and showering all the love for the actress, whereas on the hand the movie of the actress Kriti Sanon Ganapath is getting mixed to negative reviews from the fans all over.

Well the fans have rejected the movie and it has got negative reviews from the critics too, apart from Mimi if we see last releases of the actress Kriti Sanon, she has given 6 disasters in a row. Yes you heard right, the actress Kriti Sanon has not 2 or 3 but 6 flops in a row.

These flops are Ganapath, Adipurush, Shehzada, Bhediya, Bachchhan Paandey, Panipat, these movies were the big screens releases and were rejected by the audience, every movie mentioned above were trolled or were not appreciated by the fans, having said that been a national winner now the actress Kriti Sanon should be more careful in terms of selection of her characters and her movies.

What do you think what types of roles actress Kriti Sanon should be doing, do share in the comment section below.

