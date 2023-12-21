What! Arbaaz Khan set to get married for the second time after splitting up with Malaika Arora? Read on to know more!

After being hitched in 1998, the pair separated in March 2016 and obtained an official divorce on May 11, 2017. Fans were shocked by the news of their divorce because they were thought of as one of Bollywood's hottest and most respectable couples.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 12/21/2023 - 14:46
movie_image: 
Arbaaz Khan

MUMBAI: The actor made headlines following Giorgia Andriani's declaration that she and Arbaaz Khan are no longer together. In 2019, Arbaaz acknowledged dating her. Malaika Arora, an actress and dancer, was his previous wife for a long 19 years.

(Also read: Arbaaz Khan talks about how Hindi cinema has changed from inside)

After being hitched in 1998, the pair separated in March 2016 and obtained an official divorce on May 11, 2017. Fans were shocked by the news of their divorce because they were thought of as one of Bollywood's hottest and most respectable couples. And now, a source claims that Arbaaz Khan has fallen in love again, this time with Bollywood makeup artist Shura Khan, and the two are determined to get married.

Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan is rumored to be dating makeup artist Shura Khan; the two even have plans to get married in a small ceremony shortly, according to a popular news portal reports. According to the story, Arbaaz's next movie, 'Patna Shukla,' is slated for release in 2024, which is when the two first met.

The outlet quoted a source, "Arbaaz and Shura are extremely serious about their relationship and will get hitched very soon. It's supposed to be an intimate affair with family and a few close friends."

Shura is a makeup artist for Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha Thadani, according to her Instagram. Giorgia on her split from Arbaaz While there were rumors that Malaika was the reason behind their breakup, Giorgia claimed that she had nothing to do with it. The model actress revealed that "too many differences" existed between them as the cause of their breakup.

She stated, "What I value in a relationship is having similar interests, but sadly we didn't share any mutual interests, which was not favorable for our relationship." She also mentioned that they are still friends and still joke around, even after they broke up.

(Also read: OMG! Malaika Arora reveals details about the night before her divorce from Arbaaz Khan )

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Filmibeat

Malaika Arora Arjun Kapoor Arbaaz Khan Kareena Kapoor Khan Bollywood Moving In With Malaika Arora Karan Johar Arhaan Khan Giorgia Andriani Salim Khan Sohail Khan Salman Khan Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 12/21/2023 - 14:46

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Imlie : Shocking! Amrith blackmails Imlie and tells her to shoot Agastya; dadi comes to know the shocking truth
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap; we now...
Interesting! Arbaaz Khan dating make-up artist Shura Khan post break up with Giorgia Andriani? Read on to know more
MUMBAI: Arbaaz Khan has been in the news lately for his problematic personal life more than his career. The actor/...
Whoa! Welcome To The Jungle: Akshay Kumar expresses the happiness of shooting with Sanjay Dutt on the occasion of the 16th anniversary of Welcome; Says 'What a coincidence'
MUMBAI: Welcome To The Jungle, the third installment in the cherished Welcome series, marks Akshay Kumar's successful...
Must Read: Check out Mannara Chopra’s boyfriends!
MUMBAI: Mannara Chopra was introduced in the Bigg Boss 17 house. She has worked in the south industry for a long time...
Exclusive! UP 65 actor Ravi Pandey roped in for movie titled Sajan Re
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some great news from the world of entertainment...
Exciting! Raghav Juyal discloses 'Kill' has given him a new identity; Says ‘A character I've never explored before…’
MUMBAI: In the next film 'Kill,' actor-dancer Raghav Juyal, who began his career with the movie 'Sonali Cable,' plans...
Recent Stories
Arbaaz Khan
Interesting! Arbaaz Khan dating make-up artist Shura Khan post break up with Giorgia Andriani? Read on to know more
Latest Video
Related Stories
Arbaaz Khan
Interesting! Arbaaz Khan dating make-up artist Shura Khan post break up with Giorgia Andriani? Read on to know more
Akshay Kumar
Whoa! Welcome To The Jungle: Akshay Kumar expresses the happiness of shooting with Sanjay Dutt on the occasion of the 16th anniversary of Welcome; Says 'What a coincidence'
Ravi Pandey
Exclusive! UP 65 actor Ravi Pandey roped in for movie titled Sajan Re
Raghav
Exciting! Raghav Juyal discloses 'Kill' has given him a new identity; Says ‘A character I've never explored before…’
Dunki
Dunki first day: Kya Baat Hai! Shah Rukh Khan reacts to his fans attending the early morning show at Mumbai’s Gaiety Galaxy
Meera Chopra
Must read! Meera Chopra opens up about the challenging part for an actress to face the camera; Details inside!