What! Arbaaz Khan set to get married for the second time after splitting up with Malaika Arora? Read on to know more!

MUMBAI: The actor made headlines following Giorgia Andriani's declaration that she and Arbaaz Khan are no longer together. In 2019, Arbaaz acknowledged dating her. Malaika Arora, an actress and dancer, was his previous wife for a long 19 years.

After being hitched in 1998, the pair separated in March 2016 and obtained an official divorce on May 11, 2017. Fans were shocked by the news of their divorce because they were thought of as one of Bollywood's hottest and most respectable couples. And now, a source claims that Arbaaz Khan has fallen in love again, this time with Bollywood makeup artist Shura Khan, and the two are determined to get married.

Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan is rumored to be dating makeup artist Shura Khan; the two even have plans to get married in a small ceremony shortly, according to a popular news portal reports. According to the story, Arbaaz's next movie, 'Patna Shukla,' is slated for release in 2024, which is when the two first met.

The outlet quoted a source, "Arbaaz and Shura are extremely serious about their relationship and will get hitched very soon. It's supposed to be an intimate affair with family and a few close friends."

Shura is a makeup artist for Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha Thadani, according to her Instagram. Giorgia on her split from Arbaaz While there were rumors that Malaika was the reason behind their breakup, Giorgia claimed that she had nothing to do with it. The model actress revealed that "too many differences" existed between them as the cause of their breakup.

She stated, "What I value in a relationship is having similar interests, but sadly we didn't share any mutual interests, which was not favorable for our relationship." She also mentioned that they are still friends and still joke around, even after they broke up.

Credits - Filmibeat