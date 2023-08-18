What! Arjun Kapoor dating Kusha Kapila? Social media influencer reacts to rumors, “pray ki meri mummy na padh le…”

Recently Kusha made headlines following her separation announcement with husband of 6 years Zorawar Ahluwalia. Now looks like the social media influencer is in the news again but not for her professional work.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 08/25/2023 - 09:53
MUMBAI: Khusha Kapila is a known face in the entertainment world. She is known for her funny reels and YouTube videos that have millions of views and likes. The social media influencer has a massive fan following and she has been part of many shows like Comicstaan, Masaba Masaba, among others.

Recently Kusha made headlines following her separation announcement with husband of 6 years Zorawar Ahluwalia. Now looks like the social media influencer is in the news again but not for her professional work. Rumor has it that Kusha is dating Arjun Kapoor. The latter who was dating Malaika Arora has reportedly broken up with her and moved on with Kusha. The latter has now broken silence over these rumors.

Kusha told a news portal, “roz apne baare mein itni bakwas padh kar mujhe apna khud see ek format introduction karwana padega.” She added, “every time I read sh*it about myself I just hope and pray ki meri mummy na padh le yeh aab. unki social life has taken a big hit."

On the work front, Kusha has an interesting line up of films. She will be seen in the Shilpa Shetty starrer Sukhee and later in Thankyou for Coming starring Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, and Shibani Bedi.

