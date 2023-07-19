What! Armaan Kohli ordered by High Court to clear dues with his ex Neeru Randhawa for the 2008 assault case

MUMBAI: Armaan Kohli was a notable actor in the 90s with films like Kohra, Aulad Ke Dushman, Juaari, Jaani Dushman and many more. Despite being the son of noted producer Rajkumar Kohli, Armaan failed to take his career to great heights While his professional life seemed to come back into the spotlight with his stint on the reality show Bigg Boss, his personal life continues to be under the radar for various reasons.

Armaan dated designer and stylish Neeru Randhawa for a while but the two kept their relationship under wraps until she filed assault charges against him in 2018. She stated that in 2008, Armaan pushed her down a staircase which led to serious injuries. The couple reportedly stayed together in a flat in Mumbai and had a heated argument over monetary issues. She filed a police complaint and he was subsequently arrested in Lonavala.

Armaan and Neeru reached a mutual agreement where he was asked to pay her Rs 1 crore in damages. The actor paid her Rs 50 lakhs and a cheque of the balance Rs 50 Lakhs was given later which bounced. Neeru thus approached the court.

Speaking to a news portal, Neeru said, “The case has been going on since 2018, and I understand that the legal proceedings take a while. I am glad the truth prevailed and that the verdict has come in my favour. The court ordered Armaan to clear the remaining payment by today (July 18) or he will be jailed. Since I am a British citizen, and was shuttling between London and India, it wasn’t practical for me to keep coming here for the case. That was why I withdrew the case along with the fact that Armaan’s family pleaded with me to forgive their son. I even got an apology letter from him. The amount that was agreed upon was ₹1 crore. The post-dated cheques amounting to ₹50 lakhs given to me, bounced, so I had no choice but to seek legal recourse.”

Armaan was also arrested a few years ago for the possession and consumption of drugs.

