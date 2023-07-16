What! Arshad Warsi on being replaced in a film without his knowledge: “I would end up having a fight with the makers”

MUMBAI: Arshad Warsi is one of most talented and self made actors. He made a niche for himself with some of the most memorable roles in films like Munnabhai MBBS, Golmaal, Jolly LLb, and many more. His comic timing has gotten him millions of fans and they are always waiting to see what his next project is going to be.

Also Read-What! Arshad Warsi finally opens up on losing Bigg Boss to Salman Khan, says “I could not do the next season as…”

Having started as a lead actor in Tere Mere Sapne, Arshad Warsi soon moved on to take supporting yet meatier roles. Recently in an interview he revealed that he was replaced in an undisclosed movie without his knowledge. Speaking about it to a news portal, he said, “I need to be happy where I am working, there should be a good vibe where you’re working. There should be people laughing, people not abusing anybody or hating anybody. I don’t like negativity. This place, I was told that there is a lot of hierarchy, ‘I am big, you’re small’ sort of thing goes on, so when I took it I kept feeling ‘galti kar di yeh picture Le ke.”



He further added, “I was replaced without my knowledge. A part of me said that this is what God wanted, ‘thank you, you just saved me’. I was saved from something worse that was going to happen, maybe I would end up having a fight with the makers.”

Also Read-Exclusive! Arshad Warsi on the debate of OTT taking over cinema, “Cinema is not just about watching films, it’s an experience to go to the theater”

Recently seen in the OTT series Asur 2, Arshad said how he is getting a lot of similar roles, “Every second day I get a story with a cop character. But no regrets. There are some which are fabulous and I'm doing some of them.”

Speaking of the kind of roles he loves doing he said, “Usually, actors are divided in terms of genre -- action, comedy, romance. Very few manage to fit in all of them. I would like to believe I'm one of those.”

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar…

Credit-DNA



