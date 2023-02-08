What! Art director committed suicide due to his debts? Here is what we know

Recently the Art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai was found dead in his studio in Karjat and reportedly he was in a huge debt
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 08/02/2023 - 12:00
movie_image: 
Art director

MUMBAI: This morning we heard sad news of art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai committing suicide, the 57 year old art director was found dead at his studio in Karjat, Maharashtra. Well this news has grabbed our attention and brough the wave of sadness among the fans all over.

Nitin Chandrakant Desai has contributed to movies like Once upon a time in Mumbai, Devdas, Panipat, Munna Bhai MBBS, and others, he was indeed a very well known personality in the industry. And now there are reports saying that the art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai committed suicide because he was a huge debt.

Yes you heard right, there are many reports which claims that he was in a huge debt and because of which he has committed suicide.

Indeed he was a huge contributor to Indian cinema and he is a precious diamond which will be now missed.

Desai attended his school at Wamanrao Muranjan High School, Mulund in a Marathi Medium, He studied photography at the J.J. School of Art and L.S.Raheja school of arts, in Mumbai, before joining the films

Also read – (Throwback! Jaya Bachchan tried to replace Rekha in a film with Amitabh Bachchan, what happened next is a shocker! )

Talking about the family of Nitin Chandrakant Desai, his wife is Naina Nitin Desai who is a film producer and he has a 2 children, one son and one daughter. His father's name was Chandrakant Ganpath Desai and his mother’s name was Meena Chandrakant Desai who also was a film producer.

TellyChakkar offers deepest condolences to the family.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – (RIP! Art Director Nitin Desai dies by suicide at his ND Studios)

Nitin Chandrakant Desai NITIN CHANDRAKANT DESAI DEMISE Lagaan Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 08/02/2023 - 12:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Really! Deepika Padukone didn’t tell her parents that Ranveer Singh is the ‘one’! Read on to know more
MUMBAI: Deepika and Ranveer are one of the most loved couples of the film industry. They spread magic wherever they go...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Interesting! Seerat takes the advantage of the situation, Angad has the answer
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Major Twist! Sahiba succeeds, Angad stops Manveer
MUMBAI:  Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Here's why Pranali Rathod aka Akshara's character look is a huge hit compared to the previous female characters in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI: Pranali Rathod has become a household name for her impressive performance in Star Plus' popular show Yeh Rishta...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Wow! Archana Gautam hips praise for co-contestant Anjali Anand for this special reason
MUMBAI:  Archana Gautam is an Indian politician, actress, model, and beauty pageant title holder, who won Miss Bikini...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Sacrifices! Abhir's last wish leaves Abhimanyu broken
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Recent Stories
Deepika Padukone
Really! Deepika Padukone didn’t tell her parents that Ranveer Singh is the ‘one’! Read on to know more
Latest Video
Related Stories
Deepika Padukone
Really! Deepika Padukone didn’t tell her parents that Ranveer Singh is the ‘one’! Read on to know more
Rakesh Roshan
Wow! Hrithik Roshan’s Koi…Mil Gaya to re-release in cinema halls; Rakesh Roshan says, “It connected with the kids, who have now grown up…”
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
WOW! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 5: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer shows a small jump on Tuesday
Elakshi Gupta
Sexy! Here are the times Tanhaji actress Elakshi Gupta left netizens weak in the knees with her hotness
Imran Khan
Kya Baat Hai! Imran Khan hints at his comeback? Tells netizens, “I’ll Make it happen…”
Aditya Roy Kapur
Kya Baat Hai! Aditya Roy Kapur finally reacts on his Portugal pictures with Ananya Panday; Read on to know what he said