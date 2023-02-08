What! Art director committed suicide due to his debts? Here is what we know

MUMBAI: This morning we heard sad news of art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai committing suicide, the 57 year old art director was found dead at his studio in Karjat, Maharashtra. Well this news has grabbed our attention and brough the wave of sadness among the fans all over.

Nitin Chandrakant Desai has contributed to movies like Once upon a time in Mumbai, Devdas, Panipat, Munna Bhai MBBS, and others, he was indeed a very well known personality in the industry. And now there are reports saying that the art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai committed suicide because he was a huge debt.

Yes you heard right, there are many reports which claims that he was in a huge debt and because of which he has committed suicide.

Indeed he was a huge contributor to Indian cinema and he is a precious diamond which will be now missed.

Desai attended his school at Wamanrao Muranjan High School, Mulund in a Marathi Medium, He studied photography at the J.J. School of Art and L.S.Raheja school of arts, in Mumbai, before joining the films

Talking about the family of Nitin Chandrakant Desai, his wife is Naina Nitin Desai who is a film producer and he has a 2 children, one son and one daughter. His father's name was Chandrakant Ganpath Desai and his mother’s name was Meena Chandrakant Desai who also was a film producer.

TellyChakkar offers deepest condolences to the family.

