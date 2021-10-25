WHAT! Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant were found in possession of drugs meant for their merriment

MUMBAI: On October 2, Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and others were detained by the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) during a raid abode a cruise ship off the Mumbai course. Since then, the young adults have been in custody (first NCB and then judicial) and have been pleading for bail.

(Also Read: Explosive! Did Ananya Panday agree to arrange ganja for Aryan Khan?)

NDPS judge VV Patil discarded his counsel’s submission of there being no drug possession by Aryan Khan and thus no case against him. He said that, though no contraband is found in possession of Aryan Khan, six grams of charas was found in possession of Arbaaz Merchant of which Aryan was having knowledge of, and thus it can be said it was in conscious possession of both accused.

The report also stated that the record shows Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant were friends since long back and travelled together, and in their statements, both disclosed they were possessing said substance for their consumption and enjoyment. But, Aryan Khan has pleaded that the case against him is false.

Moreover, in the ongoing case, Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and the others were detained by the NCB on October 2 before being taken into custody on October 3. During the raid, the NCB officials claimed to have seized and recovered 13gm of cocaine, 21gm of charas, 22 pills of MDMA and 5gm of mephedrone and more than Rs 1.3 lakh cash from the cruise they were in.

(Also Read: No drug chats between Aryan Khan-Ananya Panday: NCB sources)