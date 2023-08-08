What! Ashish Vidyarthi comments on ex wife Piloo Vidyarthi's upcoming movie poster

MUMBAI: The upcoming movie Akelii which has Nushrratt Bharuccha has been grabbing the attention of the fans all over, ther teaser of the movie was out and was loved by the fans. Now the trailer is getting all the love from the fans all over.

The fans are not keeping calm but are showering all the love for the entire of the movie Akelii but especially for the actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, we can see many fans and fan clubs sharing the poster of the movie Akelii and sharing good words of the cast.

Well not only the fans we can see also the actors sharing some good words for the movie and what grabbed our attention was actor Ashish Vidyarthi shared a good word for the movie Akelii for his ex wife Piloo Vidyarthi. Here is what the actor shared.

As we see the Instagram status of the actor Ashish Vidyarthi, he wrote, "Best Wishes Piloo, Nushrratt and the entire team, the trailer looks smashing"

Well this message of the actor Ashish Vidyarthi for his ex wife Piloo Vidyarthi has grabbed our attention and indeed he is in full supprt of his ex wife for her movie Akelii.

Vidyarthi married Piloo Vidyarthi aka Rajoshi in 2001. They have a son Arth. The couple filed for mutual divorce in 2022. He married Rupali Barua in 2023.

