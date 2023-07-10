What! Atlee refers to Thalapathy Vijay and Shah Rukh Khan as 'wife' and 'mother', here's why

After crossing the Rs 1,100 crore mark globally and the Rs 600 crore mark in the domestic market, Atlee Kumar’s Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan is still maintaining a decent, though somewhat subdued performance at the box office.
Atlee

Notably, the film's daily box office figures have surpassed those of many blockbusters this year, including Anil Sharma's Gadar 2 and Nelson's Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer. 

Also read - Woah! Atlee finally breaks silence when asked about Jawan being inspired from The Dark Knight Rises and Mersal

Notably, the film’s daily box office figures have surpassed those of many blockbusters this year, including Anil Sharma’s Gadar 2 and Nelson’s Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer.

Atlee, meanwhile, recently opened up about his frequent collaborator ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay and Jawan star SRK, and discussed whom he would choose to cast for his next project if he had to decide between the two. 

Likening Vijay and Shah Rukh Khan to his wife and mother, Atlee emphasised his strong attachment to both. During a recent edition of the India Today Conclave, Atlee confidently stated, “I would pick both of them.” 

When questioned about the commercial feasibility of this decision, he expressed determination by saying he would aim for a Rs 3,000 crore box office revenue.

Elaborating on his sentiment, Atlee explained, “One is like my wife and the other like my mother. I can’t leave them behind, and I have to live with both of them. Where I am today is because of Thalapathy Vijay. He has given me back-to-back films. Of course, I have delivered hits to him. But he really trusted me.”

“There are so many directors across the country who would have said yes if Shah Rukh Khan called them to do a film. But he trusted me, and till now I don’t know why. But it’s his trust that made me do Jawan with utmost responsibility and love,” he added.

Atlee also shared his experience of meeting SRK for the first time, expressing his initial nervousness about being photographed alongside King Khan.

“We started in 2019. He came to Chennai, and we had a brief meeting at my office. On his way back, he informed me that he was going to watch an IPL game and asked me to join him. I told him that if I went along, some news or a photo would come out, and his reply was, ‘Yeah, we are working together, let the world know.’ That one image that came out then took me to the greatest responsibility, to provide him with the greatest love letter, and that’s Jawan,” he said.

Also read - Must Read! Atlee shares his experience on working with Shah Rukh Khan

On its 30th day of release, Jawan made about Rs 1.30 crore in India, its lowest single-day collection so far, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. The film is expected to earn Rs 2.05 crore on its fifth Saturday in theatres today.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - The Indian Express 

