What! Avinash Tiwary feared that his career is jeopardy due to THIS incident with Amitabh Bachchan

MUMBAI : Avinash Tiwary is currently basking in the success of his crime thriller series Kaala, which opened to positive response. The actor, who entered show business by playing a key role in the psychological thriller miniseries Yudh, starring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role, has also made notable appearances in several well-received movies and series such as Tu Hai Mera Sunday, Ghost Stories, Bulbbul, Khakee: The Bihar Chapter and Bambai Meri Jaan.

He recently recalled working with Big B on his maiden project, and shared an incident where he almost jeopardised his career during an action sequence.

Mentioning that his first-ever action sequence was with Big B himself, Avinash told ETimes that Bachchan didn’t need to rehearse the fights because of his years of experience.

Avinash said that he, on the other hand, rehearsed with the stunt team frequently. He also commended Big B for effortlessly performing these sequences, even at the age of 72 at that time.

Providing more details about a moment when he almost jeopardised his career, Avinash shared that while filming the action sequence, he accidentally hit Bachchan on the head with his elbow.

Despite the tense silence that enveloped the set, Avinash said he attempted another strike since the director didn’t say cut, which fortunately missed Big B.

Subsequently, he recounted how the entire cast and crew playfully teased him, saying that he wouldn’t land any more film roles. Reflecting on the experience, he admitted, “I felt like my career was over.”

Avinash further shared that he extended an apology to Bachchan once the shot wrapped up. He then recounted asking Bachchan if they could go through another rehearsal.

Avinash quoted Bachchan as asking those present, “Kahaan se laaye ho tum inhe? (Where did you find this guy?)” Following this, Bachchan agreed to another rehearsal. Avinash also pointed out how Bachchan provided valuable guidance to him, likening action to dance choreography. Bachchan also praised him publicly, which boosted his confidence.

With Anurag Kashyap serving as creative director, Yudh marked Big B’s first fiction TV show. It also starred Sarika, Zakir Hussain, Mona Wasu, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Kay Kay Menon in key roles.

Credits - The Indian Express

