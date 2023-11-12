What! Avinash Tiwary feared that his career is jeopardy due to THIS incident with Amitabh Bachchan

Avinash Tiwary recently recalled working with Big B on his maiden project, and shared an incident where he almost jeopardised his career during an action sequence. Mentioning that his first-ever action sequence was with Big B himself, Avinash told ETimes that Bachchan didn’t need to rehearse the fights because of his years of experience.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 12/11/2023 - 07:30
movie_image: 
Avinash Tiwary

MUMBAI : Avinash Tiwary is currently basking in the success of his crime thriller series Kaala, which opened to positive response. The actor, who entered show business by playing a key role in the psychological thriller miniseries Yudh, starring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role, has also made notable appearances in several well-received movies and series such as Tu Hai Mera Sunday, Ghost Stories, Bulbbul, Khakee: The Bihar Chapter and Bambai Meri Jaan.

Also read - Avinash Tiwary learnt to chew 'khaini' for 'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter'

He recently recalled working with Big B on his maiden project, and shared an incident where he almost jeopardised his career during an action sequence.

Mentioning that his first-ever action sequence was with Big B himself, Avinash told ETimes that Bachchan didn’t need to rehearse the fights because of his years of experience. 

Avinash said that he, on the other hand, rehearsed with the stunt team frequently. He also commended Big B for effortlessly performing these sequences, even at the age of 72 at that time.

Providing more details about a moment when he almost jeopardised his career, Avinash shared that while filming the action sequence, he accidentally hit Bachchan on the head with his elbow. 

Despite the tense silence that enveloped the set, Avinash said he attempted another strike since the director didn’t say cut, which fortunately missed Big B. 

Subsequently, he recounted how the entire cast and crew playfully teased him, saying that he wouldn’t land any more film roles. Reflecting on the experience, he admitted, “I felt like my career was over.”

Avinash further shared that he extended an apology to Bachchan once the shot wrapped up. He then recounted asking Bachchan if they could go through another rehearsal. 

Avinash quoted Bachchan as asking those present, “Kahaan se laaye ho tum inhe? (Where did you find this guy?)” Following this, Bachchan agreed to another rehearsal. Avinash also pointed out how Bachchan provided valuable guidance to him, likening action to dance choreography. Bachchan also praised him publicly, which boosted his confidence.

Also read - Avinash Tiwary learnt to chew 'khaini' for 'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter'

With Anurag Kashyap serving as creative director, Yudh marked Big B’s first fiction TV show. It also starred Sarika, Zakir Hussain, Mona Wasu, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Kay Kay Menon in key roles.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - The Indian Express 
 

Avinash Tiwary Kaala Yudh Tu Hai Mera Sunday Ghost Stories Bulbbul khakee the Bihar chapter bambai Meri Jaan Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 12/11/2023 - 07:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa: Oh No! Anupama’s closeness to Pari creates new chaos by Choti Anu
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Wow! Tripti Dimri talks about working with Rashmika Mandanna in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, 'She made me feel welcomed...'
MUMBAI: Triptii Dimri is now being called the national crush after her performance in Animal, where she played the...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Really! Abhira will be hated by everyone but Madhav will give her father's love
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Shocking! Yashraj's real face unveiled, Sahiba sees Him and Garry together
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note...
Aww! Karan Kundrra reveals the one thing he cannot do without Tejasswi Prakash; the actress reveals one thing that is constant that Karan does during a party
MUMBAI: Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants of Bigg Boss 15. Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Really! Madhav accepts Abhira and Armaan and ask the family to perform griha pravesh
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Recent Stories
Tripti
Wow! Tripti Dimri talks about working with Rashmika Mandanna in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, 'She made me feel welcomed...'
Latest Video
Related Stories
Tripti
Wow! Tripti Dimri talks about working with Rashmika Mandanna in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, 'She made me feel welcomed...'
Ranbir Kapoor
Whoa! Not Animal actor Ranbir Kapoor but this Kapoor leads the fourth generation of the family who have a net worth of Rs 1000 crores
Bobby Deol
Wow! Bobby Deol talks on his sons' Bollywood debut; Says ‘They will enter the industry’
Shah
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan rushed to rescue terrified female crew members during Prahlad Kakkar's on-set outburst; Says ‘Easygoing and very compassionate with the crew’
Aditi
Wow! Guess this female Hindi film star who belongs to royal family and has been a part of many superhit films
Bobby
Wow! Bobby Deol admits encouraging his wife's career and calls himself BROAD-MINDED; Says ‘It’s just that I am blessed’