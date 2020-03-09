This is what Ayushmann and Tahira looked like 11 years ago!

MUMBAI: Content king and Andhadhun actor Ayushmann Khurrana is ruling the box office India with his amazing talent and interesting movies. The actor not only makes us laugh with his comedy but also gives out important messages to society.

In Bala, we see him teaching us about self-love, whereas in Dream Girl, he tells us to spend time with our loved ones. In his recent movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan, we see the actor playing a gay man fighting for his love. He received much appreciation for his role from the masses and critics.

Even in real life, he is a very strong and positive personality who loves and supports his wife. Here's how the couple looked 11 years ago.

In this picture, we see the couple posing for their marriage and their love for each other can be clearly seen. The love for them is the same as it was 11 years back and nothing has been changed. This picture gives a couple goals for many couples out there.