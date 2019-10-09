What! Ayushmann Khurrana to take a break from movies

MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana is on a roll these days. Every movie of his has done exceptionally well at the box office: Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho, Article 15, and even his recent movie Dream Girl.

What do you think about these Showtees ?

He is one of the few actors who has had consecutive successes and has proved that he is a versatile actor. He also won his first national award this year for his fantastic performance in Andhadhun. The actor has been very busy shooting back to back for his movies.

Now, he has decided to take some time off, as he wants to spend time with his family. The star said that his kids are growing up and that his wife needs his time.

Well, we are sure all you Ayushmann fans will be disappointed, but the actor will be back in action soon. He will take a break starting November 15th.