News

What! Ayushmann Khurrana to take a break from movies

Ektaa Kumaran's picture
By Ektaa Kumaran
09 Oct 2019 08:32 PM

MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana is on a roll these days. Every movie of his has done exceptionally well at the box office: Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho, Article 15, and even his recent movie Dream Girl.

What do you think about these Showtees ?

He is one of the few actors who has had consecutive successes and has proved that he is a versatile actor. He also won his first national award this year for his fantastic performance in Andhadhun. The actor has been very busy shooting back to back for his movies.

Now, he has decided to take some time off, as he wants to spend time with his family. The star said that his kids are growing up and that his wife needs his time.

Well, we are sure all you Ayushmann fans will be disappointed, but the actor will be back in action soon. He will take a break starting November 15th.

Tags > Ayushmann Khurrana, Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho, Article 15, Dream Girl, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
09 Oct 2019 07:20 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Bigg Boss 13 Sneak Peek | Nominations to turn friends into frenemies
Bigg Boss 13 Sneak Peek | Nominations to turn... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

B Town gathers at the launch of Khalid Mohamed’s...

B Town gathers at the launch of Khalid Mohamed’s debut novel ‘The Aladia Sisters’
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Shabbir Ahluwalia
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
Rucha Gujrati
Rucha Gujrati
Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet

past seven days