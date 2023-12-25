What! Bhagyashree Reminisces About Maine Pyar Kiya Days: Shooting Posters with Salman Khan While 5 Months Pregnant!

Maine Pyar Kiya's leading lady Bhagyashree shares a delightful anecdote from the past, recalling the poster shoot with Salman Khan while being five months pregnant. The actress opens up about Salman's playful comment on her appearance after marriage and reflects on her decision to prioritize family life after the film's success.
movie_image: 
Bhagyashree

MUMBAI: Bhagyashree made an impressive debut alongside Salman Khan in Sooraj Barjatya's blockbuster film, Maine Pyar Kiya. The film catapulted both actors to stardom, marking the beginning of their illustrious careers in the film industry.

In a candid chat for the book "Raising Stars," Bhagyashree shares a charming anecdote from the poster shoot of Maine Pyar Kiya. At that time, she was five months pregnant, a secret known only to her. Salman Khan, during the shoot, playfully commented, "Shaadi ke baad moti ho gayee ho (You have gotten fat after getting married)."

Following the success of Maine Pyar Kiya, Bhagyashree chose to tie the knot with Himalay Dassani against conventional advice. She emphasizes that after marriage and the birth of her children, she prioritized family life. Acting took a back seat as she focused on providing a strong foundation and emotional security for her growing family.

Bhagyashree expresses her belief that during the early stages of a child's life, the presence of parents, especially the mother, is crucial for bonding and emotional security. She prioritized being present for her children during their formative years, putting acting on hold.

While family remained her priority, Bhagyashree also shared her experiences working in Telugu and Kannada films after the birth of her daughter Avantika. She commended the disciplined and organized work culture in the southern film industry, citing it as a blessing for a working mother.

In recent years, Bhagyashree made appearances in the last season of Nach Baliye with her husband Himalaya. Additionally, she featured in a special appearance with her husband and son in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan earlier this year.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

