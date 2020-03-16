What! Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is already in the planning stage

After Bhool Bhulaiya 2, Bhool Bhulaiya 3 is being planned. Read on to know more.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 05/24/2022 - 02:30
movie_image: 
What! Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is already in the planning stage

MUMBAI: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been talk of the town ever since the trailer of the movie was out. The movie promised a fun-filled rollercoaster ride of horror and comedy. It is winning the heart of fans upon its release. 

The audience loves the performances delivered by the cast, especially Kartik Aaryan. Its amazing storytelling, great execution, and twists and turns make it a must-watch. Every actor present in the movie has been talked about, especially Kartik and Tabu. 

For all Bhool Bhulaiya fans, do you know that the third part of the movie is already being planned? Yes, you heard right. Bhool Bhulaiya 3 will reportedly have Kartik Aaryan itself in the leading role. 

ALSO READ – (Oops! From Akshya Kumar starrer ‘Prithviraj’ to Aamir Khan starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, new releases that might face Box office clash

Bhool Bhulaiya is one of the most loved horror-comedy franchises. If this news is true, this will be great news for all Bhool Bhulaiya fans, and we look forward to see how the franchise will be taken ahead. 

If you have seen the movie, as per the climax, there is a chance that the movie and the story will continue. 

What are your views on the movie Bhool Bhulaiya 2 and how excited are you for part 3 of the movie if made? Let us know in the comment section below. 

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

ALSO READ – (Interesting! Is Kartik Aaryan dating Kriti Sanon? Scroll down to know more)

Kartik Aaryan Bhool Bhulaiya 2 Anees Bazmee Kiara Advani T Series Akshay Kumar Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Web series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 05/24/2022 - 02:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
GOSSIP ALERT! This young celebrity's dad has been cheating on his wife with a star kid's mother
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Also read: ...
What! Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is already in the planning stage
MUMBAI: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been talk of the town ever since the trailer of the movie was out. The movie promised a...
Exclusive! Neetu Pandey aka Narmada of Imlie reveals how she bagged the show and how her journey as an actress began
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit...
Exclusive! Vishesh Sharma is roped in for Sony Tv’s 'Appnapan: Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan'
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the tellyworld. Many entries and exits are happening and many...
Shocking! When Saif Ali Khan got upset with a Pap and threatened to break his camera
MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have been married for a long time now and seem to in love as ever. They...
Interesting! Was Alia Bhatt’s audition for Student of the Year connected to Ranbir Kapoor?
MUMBAI: The Soty-superstar recently got hitched to her long time beau Ranbir Kapoor and the netizens went gaga over...
Recent Stories
What! Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is already in the planning stage
What! Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is already in the planning stage
Latest Video