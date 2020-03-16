What! Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is already in the planning stage

MUMBAI: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been talk of the town ever since the trailer of the movie was out. The movie promised a fun-filled rollercoaster ride of horror and comedy. It is winning the heart of fans upon its release.

The audience loves the performances delivered by the cast, especially Kartik Aaryan. Its amazing storytelling, great execution, and twists and turns make it a must-watch. Every actor present in the movie has been talked about, especially Kartik and Tabu.

For all Bhool Bhulaiya fans, do you know that the third part of the movie is already being planned? Yes, you heard right. Bhool Bhulaiya 3 will reportedly have Kartik Aaryan itself in the leading role.

ALSO READ – (Oops! From Akshya Kumar starrer ‘Prithviraj’ to Aamir Khan starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, new releases that might face Box office clash)

Bhool Bhulaiya is one of the most loved horror-comedy franchises. If this news is true, this will be great news for all Bhool Bhulaiya fans, and we look forward to see how the franchise will be taken ahead.

If you have seen the movie, as per the climax, there is a chance that the movie and the story will continue.

What are your views on the movie Bhool Bhulaiya 2 and how excited are you for part 3 of the movie if made? Let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Interesting! Is Kartik Aaryan dating Kriti Sanon? Scroll down to know more)