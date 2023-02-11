What! Bobby Deol reveals about the time when angry Sunny Deol broke a marble ornament with his bare hands

MUMBAI: Rajveer Deol, Karan Deol and Aryaman Deol, the sons of actors Sunny and Bobby Deol, shared heartfelt messages for them on the second episode of Koffee with Karan season eight. While Rajveer and Karan, who are both actors, appeared together and recalled anecdotes about Sunny, Aryaman didn’t appear on camera but shared a series of voice notes for his father Bobby and uncle Sunny.

“The three words that I would use to describe my dad: loving, caring and understanding,” Aryaman said, and revealed, “He actually gifted me his iconic Barsaat sunglasses that I keep so carefully that I never actually wear. But I keep them with me. It’s one of the things that he has handed down to me that I really cherish.”

Rajveer, who recently made his acting debut with the film Dono, said, “Even three years ago, with this height, and me being a man, he would put me on his lap and do the most kiddiest thing like I’m a young boy, and I am emasculated, within seconds. But what can you say? That’s Sunny Deol.”

Rajveer recalled a story from his childhood, and said that to call his father a scary man would be an understatement. “I remember once me and my brother were playing football in our parents’ room. I must have been five or six, and we broke an ornament. He entered, and he saw that thing broken. He picked it up, and it was marble, and he crushed it in his hand like it was nothing. And I literally p****d myself. Literally,” he said. “Mom would say, ‘Sunny!’ And I’d eat all my broccoli, all my vegetables; I’d eat the plate also,” Rajveer joked.

Karan, who made his acting debut with the film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, chipped in, “Fortunately, the dhai kilo ka haath has never fallen on me, but I’ve got yelled at. And the stern, cold look is as good as the hand, because it sends shivers down your spine.”

Karan also revealed a rather humorous piece of trivia about his father, who has long fostered a strongman image on the big screen. “He buys teddy bears also. To see Sunny Deol buying teddy bears and keep them in his room… Once someone asked me, ‘Is that yours?’ I said no, it’s my dad’s. And they just looked at me. They had no response,” Karan revealed.

Host Karan Johar was amused by Sunny’s fascination for teddy bears, and the actor said that he likes to collect them because he finds them ‘cuddly’.

Sometimes, he said, he even puts a small teddy bear in his shirt pocket, or in his car. The actor made a resounding comeback this year with the record-breaking smash hit Gadar 2, in which he reprised his role as the hot-headed romantic Tara Singh.

