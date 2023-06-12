What! Bobby Deol reveals he wasn't aware about Animal’s sequel, says “kya maloom tha ki usne…”

Sandeep has announced the film's sequel called 'Animal Park' with the post credits, which has added a whole new level of excitement for the fans. Bobby, who portrays the role of Abrar has now opened up about it.
MUMBAI : Bobby Deol is one of the most well known Hindi film heroes who also comes from the film family of Deols. While his dad Dharmendra and brother Sunny have made a mark in the industry, he has carved a niche of his own as well. The actor was seen in a nerve wrecking never before seen monster like avatar as a ruthless villain in the action thriller Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame.

Also Read-Wow! Sunny Deol feels his brother Bobby Deol is the most deserving and underappreciated actor; says 'I think my brother deserves much more'

Sandeep has announced the film's sequel called 'Animal Park' with the post credits, which has added a whole new level of excitement for the fans. Bobby, who portrays the role of Abrar has now opened up about having no idea about the sequel. He said, “Mujhe kahaani nahi maloom tha, mujhe toh pata bhi nahi tha ki Animal Park bhi hai, kuch maloom nahi tha mujhe”

He added, “Baatein toh hoti rehti thi ki film hit hogi toh sequel banaenge par mujhe kya maloom tha ki usne (Sandeep Reddy Vanga) already shoot karke rakha hua hai Animal Park.’

Animal has references of toxic masculinity, Misogynistic behavior and a lot of violence. The film has so far collected over Rs 200 crores at the box office.

Also Read-Finally!Animal: Bobby Deol responds to his character's limited screen time in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer film; Says 'I wish I had more scenes but…'

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

CRedit-News18

Bobby Deol Anil Kapoor Ashram Esha Gupta Animal Ranbir Kapoor Sandeep Reddy Vanga Tripti Dimri Movie News TellyChakkar
