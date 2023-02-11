What! Bobby Deol reveals a producer once told him to ask the lead of a movie if he would work with him, “it made me stronger”

While his dad Dharmendra and brother Sunny have made a mark in the industry, he has carved a niche of his own as well. Recently he came on Koffee with Karan season 8 with brother Sunny and spoke about his dark days of struggle.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 11/02/2023 - 17:37
movie_image: 
Bobby

MUMBAI: Bobby Deol is one of the most well known Hindi film heroes who also comes from the film family of Deols. While his dad Dharmendra and brother Sunny have made a mark in the industry, he has carved a niche of his own as well. Recently he came on Koffee with Karan season 8 with brother Sunny and spoke about his dark days of struggle.

Also Read-Wow! Sunny Deol feels his brother Bobby Deol is the most deserving and underappreciated actor; says ‘I think my brother deserves much more’

When host Karan Johar asked Bobby about his sabbatical, the Aashram actor said, “I gave up. I started pitying myself and just took up drinking a lot. I was just sitting at home and I used to keep cursing and saying ‘Why don’t people take me? I am good.’ I think I became so negative about everything. I used to sit at home, my wife works. And suddenly I heard my son speaking ‘Mom, papa sits at home and you go to work everyday.’ And then something snapped in me and I said ‘No, I can’t.”

Bobby added, “I have gone and met so many people and I said to myself ‘I will go and meet people and tell them I want to work with you.’ I came to you (Karan Johar) also. You still haven’t worked with me.” Karan replied saying, “We have done one film together.”

Also Read-Breaking! Bobby Deol to be a part of Aryan Khan’s directorial debut Stardom produced by Red Chillies Entertainment?

Bobby further said, “In this industry, they only need you when you are of use to them and that I never understood earlier. I went and met a lot of people. Once, a producer wanted me for a film. But he said, “No, you will have to call the main star of the film and ask if it’s okay with that person to work in the movie.” So things like that have happened in my life. It did not make me weak. In fact it made me stronger.”

Bobby revealed that he is doing Aryan Khan’s show as well, “I had to work hard. It doesn’t mean things will happen easily. Like Class of 83 is a subject, I always wanted to do those kind of subjects, but I never used to get them. When I got that, I think I have a relationship with Red Chillies. It started with Class of 83 and now Aryan’s show. And then I did Love Hostel. They have always given me good stuff.”

Bobby will next be seen in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit-indianExpress


 

Bobby Deol Ashram Esha Gupta Animal Ranbir Kapoor Sandeep Reddy Vanga Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 11/02/2023 - 17:37

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive: Sooraj Thapar to join Rohan Gandotra and Tanya Sharma for Atrangii TV’s next!
MUMBAI: A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on some are all set for launches in the coming days....
What! Bobby Deol reveals a producer once told him to ask the lead of a movie if he would work with him, “it made me stronger”
MUMBAI: Bobby Deol is one of the most well known Hindi film heroes who also comes from the film family of Deols. While...
"Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: A Tale of Second Chances in Love and Marriage"
MUMBAI :In the world of love stories, "Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si," produced by Rajan Shahi, is set to bring a unique and...
Exclusive: James Ghadge bags Amazon Mini’s Bahut Heroine Banti Hai and Bollywood movie titled Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Naa Karo!
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with an exclusive update from the world of digital media!There are a lot of projects in...
Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein 2 fame actor Ashish Dixit feels lucky to share birthday with Shahrukh Khan says, "Every b'day I make wish to cut my cake with him."
MUMBAI :Actor Ashish Dixit, who was previously seen in TV show Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein 2 in a lead role, is happy to...
Pushpa Impossible: Oh No! Bapodra invites Chirag's colleagues to taste food prepared by him
MUMBAI :Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Recent Stories
Bobby
What! Bobby Deol reveals a producer once told him to ask the lead of a movie if he would work with him, “it made me stronger”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Kareena
Wow! This new video of mom Kareena Kapoor with her son Jeh will definitely make your day
Shah Rukh Khan
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan overwhelmed with fans love, Expresses gratitude; Says ‘I live in a dream of your love’
King Khan
Wow! SRK fans are hyped while preparing for the King Khan’s birthday celebration, check it out
Parineeti Chopra
Staggering! Parineeti Chopra exuded beauty in the 'Zardosi Anarkali' set at a whopping cost of Rs. 1.56 Lakhs for her first Karwa Chauth celebration
Dunki
Dunki teaser reaction! "Zero wali feeling aa rahi hai, let's hope the trailer is good" netizens give mix reaction to the teaser of Dunki
Prasanna Bisht
Hottie! Prasanna Bisht is here to set your hearts on fire, check out the pictures inside