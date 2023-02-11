What! Bobby Deol reveals a producer once told him to ask the lead of a movie if he would work with him, “it made me stronger”

MUMBAI: Bobby Deol is one of the most well known Hindi film heroes who also comes from the film family of Deols. While his dad Dharmendra and brother Sunny have made a mark in the industry, he has carved a niche of his own as well. Recently he came on Koffee with Karan season 8 with brother Sunny and spoke about his dark days of struggle.

When host Karan Johar asked Bobby about his sabbatical, the Aashram actor said, “I gave up. I started pitying myself and just took up drinking a lot. I was just sitting at home and I used to keep cursing and saying ‘Why don’t people take me? I am good.’ I think I became so negative about everything. I used to sit at home, my wife works. And suddenly I heard my son speaking ‘Mom, papa sits at home and you go to work everyday.’ And then something snapped in me and I said ‘No, I can’t.”

Bobby added, “I have gone and met so many people and I said to myself ‘I will go and meet people and tell them I want to work with you.’ I came to you (Karan Johar) also. You still haven’t worked with me.” Karan replied saying, “We have done one film together.”

Bobby further said, “In this industry, they only need you when you are of use to them and that I never understood earlier. I went and met a lot of people. Once, a producer wanted me for a film. But he said, “No, you will have to call the main star of the film and ask if it’s okay with that person to work in the movie.” So things like that have happened in my life. It did not make me weak. In fact it made me stronger.”

Bobby revealed that he is doing Aryan Khan’s show as well, “I had to work hard. It doesn’t mean things will happen easily. Like Class of 83 is a subject, I always wanted to do those kind of subjects, but I never used to get them. When I got that, I think I have a relationship with Red Chillies. It started with Class of 83 and now Aryan’s show. And then I did Love Hostel. They have always given me good stuff.”

Bobby will next be seen in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal.

