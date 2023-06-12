What! Bobby Deol reveals why he walked out of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Bobby said he was also offered Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani but decided not to do it. He told a news portal why.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 12/06/2023 - 19:38
movie_image: 
Bobby

MUMBAI: Bobby Deol is one of the most well known Hindi film heroes who also comes from the film family of Deols. While his dad Dharmendra and brother Sunny have made a mark in the industry, he has carved a niche of his own as well. The actor was seen in a nerve wrecking never before seen monster like avatar as a ruthless villain in the action thriller Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame.

Also Read-Wow! Sunny Deol feels his brother Bobby Deol is the most deserving and underappreciated actor; says ‘I think my brother deserves much more’

Bobby said he was also offered Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani but decided not to do it. He told a news portal, “Wo character agar koi aur karta toh maza hi nahi ata. Papa made it magical. (If the father's character was played by any other actor, it wouldn't have been that interesting). Actually when I was watching the film, mereko kahaani nahi malum thi (When I was watching the film, I did not know the story), my dad's character dies in it, couldn't see the film. I was at Karan Johar's trial and I couldn't stop crying because my father somehow, I just couldn't handle it and I left and won't see the ending of the film.”

He further added, “Because that's how we are, we love each other. We are very connected family. I know he is playing a part but still. When I did Animal, my mum couldn't handle death scene.”

Also Read- Finally!Animal: Bobby Deol responds to his character's limited screen time in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer film; Says 'I wish I had more scenes but…'

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

CRedit-HindustanTimes

Bobby Deol Anil Kapoor Ashram Esha Gupta Animal Ranbir Kapoor Sandeep Reddy Vanga Tripti Dimri Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 12/06/2023 - 19:38

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Shocking! Jaya Bachchan's mother, Indira Bhaduri hospitalized at Hinduja hospital due to heart issues
MUMBAI: On Wednesday, December 6, Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital admitted Indira Bhaduri, the mother of veteran Bollywood...
SM Entertainment is reportedly charging a similar price for concerts as HYBE even after accusing BTS' agency of exploiting the K-pop market with high ticket prices, according to reports.
MUMBAI: SM Entertainment and HYBE seem to have found a common ground, after all. K-pop juggernaut BTS’ label and...
Pandya Store: Heartbreaking! Dhawal throws Natasha out of the Makawana house after signing the divorce papers
MUMBAI: Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Every...
The individual who stalked BTS' V and presented him with a marriage certificate has been apprehended by the police. Authorities have issued a ban, prohibiting her from approaching the K-pop idol in the future. Further details are available below.
MUMBAI: K-pop fans worldwide are known for the abundant love they offer their favorite idols. However, there is a thin...
BTS' J-Hope's net worth has been disclosed, showcasing a flourishing solo career, investments in real estate, and lucrative endorsements with luxury brands. As the wealthiest member of the boy band, his financial success is noteworthy.
MUMBAI: The South Korean boy band BTS is among the most beloved and popular musical groups in the world. BTS enjoys a...
Aww! Abhishek Bachchan has the cutest message for Navya Nanda on her birthday, check it out
MUMBAI: There are very few actors in the Hindi film industry who have an unusual sense of humour. Abhishek Bachchan is...
Recent Stories
Indira
Shocking! Jaya Bachchan's mother, Indira Bhaduri hospitalized at Hinduja hospital due to heart issues
Latest Video
Related Stories
Indira
Shocking! Jaya Bachchan's mother, Indira Bhaduri hospitalized at Hinduja hospital due to heart issues
Abhishek
Aww! Abhishek Bachchan has the cutest message for Navya Nanda on her birthday, check it out
Triptii
Woah! Triptii Dimri's Instagram Followers Sore After Animal's Release
Deepika
Beautiful! Deepika Padukone's Elegant Choice: Rewearing Her Gold Saree for BFF's Wedding
Janhvi
Hot As Hell! Janhvi Kapoor is here to slay your hearts with her goddess level hotness, check it out
Ishita
Sexy! This Saree Photoshoot of the actress Ishita Raj Sharma is too hot handle