What! Bobby Deol reveals why he walked out of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

MUMBAI: Bobby Deol is one of the most well known Hindi film heroes who also comes from the film family of Deols. While his dad Dharmendra and brother Sunny have made a mark in the industry, he has carved a niche of his own as well. The actor was seen in a nerve wrecking never before seen monster like avatar as a ruthless villain in the action thriller Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame.

Bobby said he was also offered Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani but decided not to do it. He told a news portal, “Wo character agar koi aur karta toh maza hi nahi ata. Papa made it magical. (If the father's character was played by any other actor, it wouldn't have been that interesting). Actually when I was watching the film, mereko kahaani nahi malum thi (When I was watching the film, I did not know the story), my dad's character dies in it, couldn't see the film. I was at Karan Johar's trial and I couldn't stop crying because my father somehow, I just couldn't handle it and I left and won't see the ending of the film.”

He further added, “Because that's how we are, we love each other. We are very connected family. I know he is playing a part but still. When I did Animal, my mum couldn't handle death scene.”

CRedit-HindustanTimes