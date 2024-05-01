What! Bobby Deol’s Abrar to return in Animal Park? Here's how it's possible

Is Bobby Deol in Animal Park? Well, this question is slowly gaining the “Katappa ne Baahubali ko kyon maara?” heat on social media. Before we jump into the theories of how the makers could eliminate him in part 1 and bring him back again, let’s look at what sources and Bobby himself have to say about the same.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 01/05/2024 - 00:20
movie_image: 
Bobby

MUMBAI: Is Bobby Deol in Animal Park? Well, this question is slowly gaining the “Katappa ne Baahubali ko kyon maara?” heat on social media. Before we jump into the theories of how the makers could eliminate him in part 1 and bring him back again, let’s look at what sources and Bobby himself have to say about the same.

Also read - Surprising! Animal: Bobby Deol opens up on considering his own family for His role in the film; Says ‘The Deols are such emotional people…’

Sandeep Reddy Vanga added a proper end-credit scene to announce Animal Park, which showed Abrar’s (Bobby Deol) brother Aziz transforming into Ranvijay (Ranbir Kapoor) butchering people only to hint at how RK could have a double role in the sequel.

Here’s what Bollywood Hungama mentioned about reviving Bobby Deol’s character in the sequel, “Besides Ranbir, Bobby proved the biggest USP of the film. Although his character dies at the end of Part 1, the producers are planning to revive it,” said our source.

In the same report, Bobby Deol is quoted speaking on Animal Park, “When we were shooting Animal, we would talk about a sequel in a hypothetical way; what it would be like if a sequel was to be made, how would my character be part of it, etc. I only know what you know. But I do know that characters, when they become popular in a franchise, are revived even after they die.”

In another conversation with India Today, he said, “Whether I am in ‘Animal Park’ will only be known later. I can’t disclose that now.” To News 18, he opened up about Animal Park, saying, “People have already made up that he has twins in the end, and they are saying that you can have twins only when you have a twin. So they think I might have a twin. Or maybe they bring me back. Ranbir’s heart was replaced, so even if my throat is cut, maybe I’ll still come back. So all these kinds of theories are coming out.”

First, he can take the easy route by showcasing his story in emotional feedback narrated by Aziz. Or, there’s one more interesting way it could be done. Aziz is anyway Abrar’s twin, and he had his plastic surgery to look like Ranvijay to fulfill his revenge. He could return to being Aziz (Bobby Deol) after he realizes how difficult the situation is to defeat Ranvijay while looking like him.

Also read -Wow! Bobby Deol talks on his sons' Bollywood debut; Says ‘They will enter the industry’

He could get back to his original form in Aziz (as the twin story is narrated), facing Ranbir Kapoor’s Ranvijay in an even grander than what it was in Animal. The prequel starred Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri in pivotal roles. T-Series, Cine1 Studios, and Bhadrakali Pictures produce it.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - koimoi 


    
 

Animal Sandeep Reddy Vanga Ranbir Kapoor Bobby Deol Rashmika Mandanna Tripti Dimri Anil Kapoor Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 01/05/2024 - 00:20

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! Bobby Deol’s Abrar to return in Animal Park? Here's how it's possible
MUMBAI: Is Bobby Deol in Animal Park? Well, this question is slowly gaining the “Katappa ne Baahubali ko kyon maara?”...
OMG! Check out how Shah Rukh Khan shook the box office in 2023 after the Zero debacle
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is the undisputed king of 2023. He made his Bollywood comeback after the Zero debacle, and it...
Aww! Deepika Padukone talks about planning a family with Ranveer Singh, read more
MUMBAI: Actor Deepika Padukone married actor Ranveer Singh in 2018. The couple has often discussed their love story on...
Interesting! Hrithik Roshan, Siddharth Anand, and 'Fighter' Team to Unveil Special Asset on Deepika Padukone's 38th Birthday
MUMBAI: As Deepika Padukone gears up to celebrate her 38th birthday on January 5, the excitement around the upcoming...
Woah! Varun Dhawan to Romance Janhvi Kapoor in 'Dulhania 3' as Alia Bhatt Steps Aside
MUMBAI: In an exclusive, it has been revealed that the much-loved 'Dulhania' franchise, led by Varun Dhawan and Alia...
Wow! From Sriti Jha to Himanshi Parashar, check them out in stylish Indian attire
MUMBAI: Indian Attire is a must have for any occasion especially in India. You can pair it with Numerous accessories...
Recent Stories
Bobby
What! Bobby Deol’s Abrar to return in Animal Park? Here's how it's possible
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shah
OMG! Check out how Shah Rukh Khan shook the box office in 2023 after the Zero debacle
Deepika
Aww! Deepika Padukone talks about planning a family with Ranveer Singh, read more
Hrithik
Interesting! Hrithik Roshan, Siddharth Anand, and 'Fighter' Team to Unveil Special Asset on Deepika Padukone's 38th Birthday
Varun
Woah! Varun Dhawan to Romance Janhvi Kapoor in 'Dulhania 3' as Alia Bhatt Steps Aside
Amitabh
Wow! Amitabh Bachchan's Inspiring Transformation at 81: Megastar Proves He's Still a Formidable Competitor
Nehha
OMG! Bhabhi Ghar Par Hai fame Nehha Pendse's servant arrested for allegedly stealing jewellery worth Rs. 6 lakhs