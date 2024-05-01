What! Bobby Deol’s Abrar to return in Animal Park? Here's how it's possible

MUMBAI: Is Bobby Deol in Animal Park? Well, this question is slowly gaining the “Katappa ne Baahubali ko kyon maara?” heat on social media. Before we jump into the theories of how the makers could eliminate him in part 1 and bring him back again, let’s look at what sources and Bobby himself have to say about the same.

Also read - Surprising! Animal: Bobby Deol opens up on considering his own family for His role in the film; Says ‘The Deols are such emotional people…’

Sandeep Reddy Vanga added a proper end-credit scene to announce Animal Park, which showed Abrar’s (Bobby Deol) brother Aziz transforming into Ranvijay (Ranbir Kapoor) butchering people only to hint at how RK could have a double role in the sequel.

Here’s what Bollywood Hungama mentioned about reviving Bobby Deol’s character in the sequel, “Besides Ranbir, Bobby proved the biggest USP of the film. Although his character dies at the end of Part 1, the producers are planning to revive it,” said our source.

In the same report, Bobby Deol is quoted speaking on Animal Park, “When we were shooting Animal, we would talk about a sequel in a hypothetical way; what it would be like if a sequel was to be made, how would my character be part of it, etc. I only know what you know. But I do know that characters, when they become popular in a franchise, are revived even after they die.”

In another conversation with India Today, he said, “Whether I am in ‘Animal Park’ will only be known later. I can’t disclose that now.” To News 18, he opened up about Animal Park, saying, “People have already made up that he has twins in the end, and they are saying that you can have twins only when you have a twin. So they think I might have a twin. Or maybe they bring me back. Ranbir’s heart was replaced, so even if my throat is cut, maybe I’ll still come back. So all these kinds of theories are coming out.”

First, he can take the easy route by showcasing his story in emotional feedback narrated by Aziz. Or, there’s one more interesting way it could be done. Aziz is anyway Abrar’s twin, and he had his plastic surgery to look like Ranvijay to fulfill his revenge. He could return to being Aziz (Bobby Deol) after he realizes how difficult the situation is to defeat Ranvijay while looking like him.

Also read -Wow! Bobby Deol talks on his sons' Bollywood debut; Says ‘They will enter the industry’

He could get back to his original form in Aziz (as the twin story is narrated), facing Ranbir Kapoor’s Ranvijay in an even grander than what it was in Animal. The prequel starred Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri in pivotal roles. T-Series, Cine1 Studios, and Bhadrakali Pictures produce it.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - koimoi





