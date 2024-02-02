What! Bombay High Court orders fake CBI officers who duped Rakesh Roshan of Rs 50 Lakhs to return his money

MUMBAI: Rakesh Roshan is one of the most sought after filmmakers in the Hindi Film industry. He was also a talented actor in the 80’s and 90’s and won millions of hearts with his handsome looks and acting. His films like Karan Arjun, Krrish, among others have become blockbusters.

Rakesh Roshan’s stardom and success has attracted a lot of scamsters and negative people who want to make money at his expense. In 2011, he was duped of Rs 50 Lakhs. The Bombay High Court has now ordered the two men who posed as CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) officers, to return his money.

In 2011, Roshan received a call from two people who pretended to be CBi officers and asked him to Pay RS 50 Lakhs. After Roshan paid the money, he received no communication from them, raising suspicion. The filmmaker then filed a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Mumbai. The two men Ashwini Sharma from Haryana and Rajesh Ranjan from Mumbai were appremanded by ACB where they revealed about duping many other actors as well.

Properties worth Rs 2.94 in Navi Mumbai, Haryana, and Dalhousie, worth was seized by the authorities and some gold was also seized from them. In 2014 however the trial court asked that Rs 30 Lakhs should be returned to the filmmakers while Rs 20 Lakhs would be withheld.

Being unhappy with the decision, Roshan approached the high court through his lawyer Prasanna Bhangale. The High court has now ordered to pay the entire amount back to the director and that there is no reason why any amount should be withheld.

