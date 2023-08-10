What! Boney Kapoor addresses speculation about Sridevi's pregnancy before Marriage; Says 'We had no choice’

MUMBAI: For the first time, Boney Kapoor shared his personal life and how Sridevi passed away. In his most recent interview, he also said that Sridevi was perhaps pregnant with Janhvi Kapoor before their marriage.

Boney Kapoor discussed his marriage and disclosed that Sridevi became pregnant with Janhvi Kapoor after the wedding. He said, “My second marriage, my marriage with Sri (took place in Shirdi). We got married on June 2."

He further added, “we exchanged vows, we spent a night there and it was only in January when her pregnancy was seen that we had no choice, but to marry publicly. It took place in Shirdi, on June 2. (But), in public, we were married only in January (1997). That is why some scribes still write she (Janhvi) was born before marriage, something like that.”

On February 24, 2018, at the age of 54, Sridevi, one of the most renowned actresses in the history of the Indian film industry, unexpectedly died in Dubai.

Since then, none of her family members have decided to discuss her passing. Boney Kapoor broke the silence on her passing after five years. When discussing the tragic death, Boney said, “It was not a natural death; it was an accidental death. I had decided not to speak about it because I spoke about it for almost 24 or 48 hours together when I was being investigated and interrogated. In fact, the officers said we had to go through this because there was a lot of pressure from Indian media. And they discovered there was no foul play. I went through all the tests, including lie detector tests and all those things. And then, of course, the report which came, clearly stated it was accidental.”

He continued, “She often used to starve; she wanted to look good. She wanted to make sure she was in good shape, so that on-screen, she looked good. From the time she was married to me, she had blackouts on a couple of occasions, and the doctor kept on saying she had a low BP issue.”

Credits - DNA