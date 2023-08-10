What! Boney Kapoor addresses speculation about Sridevi's pregnancy before Marriage; Says 'We had no choice’

On February 24, 2018, at the age of 54, Sridevi, one of the most renowned actresses in the history of the Indian film industry, unexpectedly died in Dubai. Boney Kapoor shared his personal life and how Sridevi passed away in his most recent interview.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/08/2023 - 08:15
movie_image: 
Boney

MUMBAI: For the first time, Boney Kapoor shared his personal life and how Sridevi passed away. In his most recent interview, he also said that Sridevi was perhaps pregnant with Janhvi Kapoor before their marriage.

Boney Kapoor discussed his marriage and disclosed that Sridevi became pregnant with Janhvi Kapoor after the wedding. He said, “My second marriage, my marriage with Sri (took place in Shirdi). We got married on June 2."

He further added, “we exchanged vows, we spent a night there and it was only in January when her pregnancy was seen that we had no choice, but to marry publicly. It took place in Shirdi, on June 2. (But), in public, we were married only in January (1997). That is why some scribes still write she (Janhvi) was born before marriage, something like that.”

Also read: Woah! Boney Kapoor reveals about being honest with first wife Mona Shourie and his secret marriage with Sridevi

On February 24, 2018, at the age of 54, Sridevi, one of the most renowned actresses in the history of the Indian film industry, unexpectedly died in Dubai.

Since then, none of her family members have decided to discuss her passing. Boney Kapoor broke the silence on her passing after five years.  When discussing the tragic death, Boney said, “It was not a natural death; it was an accidental death. I had decided not to speak about it because I spoke about it for almost 24 or 48 hours together when I was being investigated and interrogated. In fact, the officers said we had to go through this because there was a lot of pressure from Indian media. And they discovered there was no foul play. I went through all the tests, including lie detector tests and all those things. And then, of course, the report which came, clearly stated it was accidental.”

He continued, “She often used to starve; she wanted to look good. She wanted to make sure she was in good shape, so that on-screen, she looked good. From the time she was married to me, she had blackouts on a couple of occasions, and the doctor kept on saying she had a low BP issue.”

Also read: Must read! Boney Kapoor breaks silence on the delay of Ajay Devgn's Maidaan

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - DNA 

Boney Kapoor Sridevi Mona Shourie Arjun Kapoor Jahnvi Kapoor Khushi Kapoor Bollywood Bollywood actors Bollywood actresses TV News ott news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/08/2023 - 08:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read! “I had lost all interest in acting. I had been rejected so many times…” Wamiqa Gabbi on her acting journey
MUMBAI: Wamiqa Gabbi who is a well known face in the Punjabi film industry is slowly spreading her magic in the Hindi...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Budding Love! Ishaan unaware of his own feelings, tries to get Savi's attention
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
India Idol 14: Must Read! Vishal Dadlani shares his incredible musical journey, “We have reached out and touched some people who…”
MUMBAI:  Vishal Dadlani is a name with foot tapping, fun music like Kudi Nu Nachne De, Swag Se Swaget, Dhoom Again,...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: High Drama! Mrunal creates a scene at Vandana's haldi function
MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Must Read! Lucky Mehta talks about her bagging the role in Subhash Ghai’s Jaanaki, “After I got to know my father was on a ventilator, I ran back…”
MUMBAI:  Director Subhash Ghai, who is known for films such as 'Karz', 'Hero', 'Taal', 'Ram Lakhan' and others, is...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: OMG! Isha wants Savi and Ishaan to unite in love
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Recent Stories
VIVEK AGNIHOTRI
Woah! Vivek Agnihotri compares the sales of Bhagwat Gita and Playboy to defend The Vaccine War's box office collections
Latest Video
Related Stories
VIVEK AGNIHOTRI
Woah! Vivek Agnihotri compares the sales of Bhagwat Gita and Playboy to defend The Vaccine War's box office collections
JAWAN
What! This film earned more than Jawan and Baahubali, made under the budget of Rs. 2 Crores
Akshay Kumar
Wow! Akshay Kumar recalls his meeting with Late Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill ahead of Mission Raniganj release; Says ‘He was so humble, simple…..’
PAHLAJ NIHALANI
Woah! Pahlaj Nilahani reveals the shocking reason why Govinda has been out of action since a long time
TABU
Must read! Tabu talks about the lack of female comic characters in films
SAIRA BANU
Wow! Saira Banu recalls how her engagement with Dilip Kumar 'created a storm worldwide'