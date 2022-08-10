WHAT! Careers of these Hindi film celebs were sabotaged by other celebs?

Many Hindi film celebs were expected to have a great career; however, reportedly, it was sabotaged by other celebs in the industry. So, today, let’s look at the list of Hindi film celebs whose careers were reportedly sabotaged by other celebs...
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 05/30/2023 - 17:31
movie_image: 
Vivek Oberoi

MUMBAI:  It is said that being in the Hindi film industry is not an easy task, and of course, we have always heard that there is a lot of nepotism in the industry. Well, many Hindi film celebs were expected to have a great career, however, reportedly, it was sabotaged by other celebs in the industry.

So, today, let’s look at the list of Hindi film celebs whose careers were reportedly sabotaged by other celebs...

Vivek Oberoi

We all know about Vivek Oberoi and Salman Khan’s famous fight. The former had claimed that the latter gave him death threats. However, after the whole scenario, there were reports that Vivek was boycotted in the industry. Recently, director Apoorva Lakhia stated that he received calls from producers to replace Vivek in Shootout At Lokhandwala.

Also Read: What! When Madhur Bhandarkar spoke about the late Sushant Singh Rajput, “Maybe the industry ignored him...”

Arijit Singh

Arijit Singh is one of the most famous singers we have in the Hindi film industry. But, he has not yet sung for Salman Khan and the reason behind it is the banter between him and the superstar at an award function. While Arijit’s career has not been sabotaged, he was replaced in Salman Khan’s films. The singer had even apologised to Salman on social media and requested not to remove his song from Sultan.

Tanushree Dutta

We all know that Tanushree Dutta started the discussion of MeToo in the Hindi film industry. The actress alleged that veteran actor Nana Patekar misbehaved with her on the sets of the film Horn ‘OK’ Pleassss. Tanushree had also said in a press conference, “Ganesh Acharya is mainly responsible for spoiling my career, my livelihood and my life.”

Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise came as a shock to one and all. Soon, it was discussed in the industry that as the actor was an outsider, he wasn’t given his dues. Sushant’s gym partner, named Sunil Shukla had said, “Karan Johar and Salman Khan together conspired to not let him work in films. Karan Johar signed Sushant and Jacqueline for a film Drive but in the middle of this film, Jacqueline got an offer to work in Race 3. Karan did not let Sushant sign any more films and allowed Jacqueline to work in Salman’s film which delayed its shooting.”

Also Read: Vivek Oberoi is a 'one-take actor', says 'Dharavi Bank' director Samit Kakkad

Abhinav Kashyap

Abhinav Kashyap, the director of Dabangg, alleged that his career was sabotaged by Salman Khan and his brothers. He had written a long post about it.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Vivek Oberoi Arijit Singh Tanushree Dutta Sushant Singh Rajput Abhinav Kashyap Salman Khan Sultan Dabangg Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 05/30/2023 - 17:31

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Faltu: Upcoming Drama! Ruhaan becomes the only hope for Ayaan and Faltu
MUMBAI:Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Fardeen's comeback project 'Visfot' a remake of Venezuelan crime thriller
MUMBAI : Fardeen Khan, whose comeback is being much talked about, says he has never attempted a role like the one he...
Raghav Juyal took up boxing to prep for Siddhant Chaturvedi-starrer 'Yudhra'
MUMBAI :Actor-dancer Raghav Juyal will next be seen in the action thriller 'Yudhra' with Siddhant Chaturvedi and for...
Exclusive! “Taking up challenge and grow as a person I have learnt from my character Naina” Anupriya Goenka
MUMBAI:Actress Anupriya Goenka is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have on Indian digital...
Kajol on 'Dushman': 'Ashutosh Rana scared the crap out of me on screen'
MUMBAI :As her film 'Dushman' completed 25 years in Hindi cinema, actress Kajol tagged it as the "scariest film" she...
Junooniyat: Shocking Twist! Maheep vows to get Jordan and Ellahi married in 3 days!
MUMBAI:Colors' new show produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions titled Junooniyat is a musical...
Recent Stories
remake of Venezuelan crime thriller
Fardeen's comeback project 'Visfot' a remake of Venezuelan crime thriller
Latest Video
Related Stories
remake of Venezuelan crime thriller
Fardeen's comeback project 'Visfot' a remake of Venezuelan crime thriller
Siddhant Chaturvedi-starrer 'Yudhra'
Raghav Juyal took up boxing to prep for Siddhant Chaturvedi-starrer 'Yudhra'
Ashutosh Rana scared the crap out of me on screen'
Kajol on 'Dushman': 'Ashutosh Rana scared the crap out of me on screen'
Paresh Rawal
Whoa! Here’s all you need to know about Paresh Rawal’s wife Swaroop Sampat who has been Miss India, and a leading 90’s actress; Read about their filmy love story
Bipasha Basu
Wow! Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover become proud owners of a luxurious new Audi car, call it “Devi’s new ride”
social media game is bang on
Wow! Veteran actress Zeenat Aman’s social media game is bang on