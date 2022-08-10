WHAT! Careers of these Hindi film celebs were sabotaged by other celebs?

MUMBAI: It is said that being in the Hindi film industry is not an easy task, and of course, we have always heard that there is a lot of nepotism in the industry. Well, many Hindi film celebs were expected to have a great career, however, reportedly, it was sabotaged by other celebs in the industry.

So, today, let’s look at the list of Hindi film celebs whose careers were reportedly sabotaged by other celebs...

Vivek Oberoi

We all know about Vivek Oberoi and Salman Khan’s famous fight. The former had claimed that the latter gave him death threats. However, after the whole scenario, there were reports that Vivek was boycotted in the industry. Recently, director Apoorva Lakhia stated that he received calls from producers to replace Vivek in Shootout At Lokhandwala.

Arijit Singh

Arijit Singh is one of the most famous singers we have in the Hindi film industry. But, he has not yet sung for Salman Khan and the reason behind it is the banter between him and the superstar at an award function. While Arijit’s career has not been sabotaged, he was replaced in Salman Khan’s films. The singer had even apologised to Salman on social media and requested not to remove his song from Sultan.

Tanushree Dutta

We all know that Tanushree Dutta started the discussion of MeToo in the Hindi film industry. The actress alleged that veteran actor Nana Patekar misbehaved with her on the sets of the film Horn ‘OK’ Pleassss. Tanushree had also said in a press conference, “Ganesh Acharya is mainly responsible for spoiling my career, my livelihood and my life.”

Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise came as a shock to one and all. Soon, it was discussed in the industry that as the actor was an outsider, he wasn’t given his dues. Sushant’s gym partner, named Sunil Shukla had said, “Karan Johar and Salman Khan together conspired to not let him work in films. Karan Johar signed Sushant and Jacqueline for a film Drive but in the middle of this film, Jacqueline got an offer to work in Race 3. Karan did not let Sushant sign any more films and allowed Jacqueline to work in Salman’s film which delayed its shooting.”

Abhinav Kashyap

Abhinav Kashyap, the director of Dabangg, alleged that his career was sabotaged by Salman Khan and his brothers. He had written a long post about it.

