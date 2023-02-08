What! Censor Board asks Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 makers to remove glimpses of frontal nudity, modify scupltures showing unnatural sex, etc

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar is one of the undisputed sels made stars of the Indian film industry. He had five back-to-back flops, Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, and Selfiee. He has many films lined up in the upcoming list and one of them is OMG 2. The first installment of OMG was a hit at the box office, and it starred Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles. OMG 2 on the other hand, stars Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam.

The film has been the topic of discussion ever since it’s first glimpse was shared. The censor certification of the film has been the main reason for it to be making headlines so far. The film has got an A or ‘Adult Only’ certification and the board has asked makers to still make a lot of more changes.

Some of these changes included, removing shots of nudity and replcing them with Naga Sadhus, removal of a condom ad, showing alcohol as an offering to God, also a bizarre request where a rat is to be removed from the rat poison bottle, judge clicking selfies in the courtroom and reference to real places like Ujjain.

OMG 2 seems to have been at the top of controversy ever since Mahesh Sharma, a priest of the Mahakaleshwar temple demanded that the scene from the temple be removed. He also warned the makers if the modifications aren’t met, strong protests will hb held against the film. He told a news portal, “The censor board has given A certificate to the film Oh My God 2. This certification is reserved for films that have adult content. We demand that some scenes, which were filmed at the Mahakal temple, be removed as they might offend the religious sentiments of viewers. If our demand isn’t met, we will launch protests across the country.”

OMG 2 will hit the big screens on 11th August 2023.

Credit-Indianexpress