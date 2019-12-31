What character would Mohsin Khan-Shivangi Joshi and Shaheer Sheikh- Rhea Sharma play in the Television version of the Bollywood movie Shaan?

MUMBAI: The audience is absolutely smitten by how actors Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan liven the screens with their performances in Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Similar is the case with its spin off, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Ke, which stars Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma in the lead roles.

Both the mother show and its baby have received massive popularity not only for strong acting skills but a crisp storyline and undoubtedly the chemistry between the leads. The two onscreen couples have been loved so much that the household audience has made them a part of their daily lives.

Not only that, one of the prime reasons viewers are hooked to the show is the opulence. Come to think of it, there is a striking similarty between the casting of both the shows. Both the actors ace the chocolate boy look and can gracefully enact shades from positive to grey. While both the shows had a crossover and Mohsin and Shaheer shared screen space, were’ sure the audience would definitely love to watch them in the daily soap version of 1980’s Indian action thriller film Shaan.

Let’s look at how what each actor would play a part in the television version if it was to be made!

Shaheer Sheikh as Amitabh Bachchan

Rhea Sharma - Parveen Babi

Mohsin Khan - Shashi Kapoor

Shivangi Joshi - Bindiya Goswami

Amit Behl - Kulbhushan Kharbanda

What are your thoughts on the same?