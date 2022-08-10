"What a cheap sense of dressing, besharmi ki hadh hoti hai," say netizens as they troll Shilpa Shetty on her dress

MUMBAI: Actress Shilpa Shetty has been grabbing the attention of the fans over the time with her beautiful acting contribution and also with her fashion and fitness.

No doubt she is one of the major head turners coming from the Bollywood industry who is known not only for her movies and acting but also for her dancing skills, fashion and enthusiasm towards a fit and healthy living.

The fans always look forward to the upcoming pictures and posts of the actress and having said that that, this latest video of the actress is getting viral all over the internet as she was seen attending an event.

No doubt Shilpa Shetty was looking supremely hot in this outfit, and we really couldn't keep calm and the fans are appreciating and praising the outfit of the actress.

However, there are a few people who are trolling the actress for different reasons, check out the comments below.

ALSO READ – (It's a wrap! Kunal Kemmu shares an emotional post as his directorial debut ‘Madgaon Express’ concludes its shoot.)

As we can see, in these comments, many people are saying that this is not an appropriate outfit for a public appearance, whereas many people are comparing her to Uorfi Javed who is known for her quirky and unique fashion sense.

Many people are expressing that this is pure shamelessness in the name of fashion and are saying, ‘Besharmi ki had hoti hai.’

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of netizens for actress Shilpa Shetty on her dressing, and what you think about her dress?

Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ –(“No Rashmika Mandanna and Disha Patani please,” say netizens as they react on the reported names of actresses in Hera Pheri 3)