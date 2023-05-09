What! Check out the hefty fee charged by Nayanthara for Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan's most anticipated action-thriller film Jawan is all set to release on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. The new movie will star Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role along with South Indian actress Nayanthara.

Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover and more will be seen in key roles. Deepika Padukone will have a unique appearance in the film. There are reports that Thalapathy Vijay and Sanjay Dutt will have cameo roles in the film.

Directed by Atlee, the film's bookings are going on in full swing. According to Bollywood Hungama’s report, Jawan is said to be the most expensive film in India which has been made on a budget of Rs 300 crore.

But before the film releases, a look at Nayanthara's fees for Jawan, SRK's experience on working with her and more latest updates about the lady superstar.

Lady superstar Nayanthara is all set to make her Bollywood debut with SRK in Jawan. She has worked with Rajinikanth, Mammootty, Chiranjeevi, and others in the past. But, did you know Nayanthara had turned down a film with Shah Rukh Khan?

Yes, you read that right. This is Rohit Shetty's 2013 directorial Chennai Express starring SRK and Deepika Padukone in the lead role. Nayanthara was offered the dance number One Two Three Four from the movie. However, the diva rejected the offer to share screen space with SRK. Later, Priyamani did that song.

During an #AskSRK session on Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan spoke his heart out about his working experience with Nayanthara in their new movie, Jawan. He shared, She is lovely….too sweet and awesome to work with. A pleasure. #Jawan As for the overall Jawan shoot, SRK added, Hectic and fun to shoot with Atlee Vijay & Nayan and everybody else. intense and fun.

Nayanthara made her Instagram debut on the day of Jawan trailer release and within no time she reached 1 million followers. She has become the fastest Indian actress to achieve this milestone. Earlier, the record was set by Tiger 3 actress Katrina Kaif who made her Insta debut in 2017.

Fans are immensely in love with Nayanthara’s chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan in the movie. They have all expressed their excitement for her Bollywood debut.

Nayanthara shared her first post on Instagram and also expressed her excitement about working with her favorite actor, SRK. Their hot new jodi in the new movie is one of the key highlights of the film.

In the film, Nayanthara will play the role of a police officer who wants to catch Shah Rukh Khan’s character. SRK will play the role of Vikram Rathore and Azad Rathore.

Vikram is a former soldier who wants to make amends for his past and has a team of six skilled women in his team. Azad is an honest police officer who is targeted by Kalee (Vijay Sethupathi), the fourth-largest arms dealer in the world.

Nayanthara has charged Rs 11 crore for Jawan, as per a report on First Post. Well, there has been no official confirmation from Nayanthara or the team of Jawan regarding the same.

Nayanthara made her debut with Manassinakkare in 2003, which became a commercial hit. Later, she did women-centric movies including Anaamika, Maya, Airaa, and Netrikann among others. She was last seen in Godfather.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are one of the most popular couples in South India. The actress met Vignesh during the narration of Naanum Rowdy Dhan. In 2015, the duo fell in love and their romantic pictures grabbed everyone's attention.

In 2017, the lovebirds made their first appearance as a couple at an award show in Singapore. The two tied the knot on June 9 at a resort in Mahabalipuram, Chennai. They are now proud parents of twin boys, Uyir and Ulag who were born via surrogacy in October 2022.

