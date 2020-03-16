What! Check out the shocking reason why the shows of Shamshera are getting cancelled in different regions

Reportedly many shows of the movie Shamshera in different parts of the country are getting cancelled due to the lack of audience and negative reviews all over.

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 07/26/2022 - 17:37
movie_image: 
MUMBAI: Movie Shamshera which has Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in a leading role was no doubt one of the much awaited movies of 2022, the movie which is directed by Agneepath fame Karan Malhotra also marks the comeback of the actor Ranbir Kapoor after the gap of 4 long years.

No doubt this was one of the much awaited movies of actor Ranbir Kapoor and upon the release of the movie on 22nd July the movie opened with some mixed to negative responses all over the social media. We have seen the movie getting criticised and trolled over the story line, the length of the movie and performance delivered by Sanjay Dutt which was not very appealing.

And now as per the reports it is said that many shows of the movie Shamshera at the different parts of the country are being cancelled due to the lack of audience. Yes you heard right, many shows of the movie Shamshera have been cancelled because the audience are not at all coming to the theatre to watch the movie.

What do you think is the reason for the audience not coming to the theatres to watch the movie and if you have seen the movie do share your reviews in the comment section below.

