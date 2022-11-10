WHAT! Check out the story behind one of the most iconic meet-cutes that Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan got to share

MUMBAI: Also read: "I would never forget this day": Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional on sets of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati-14' as Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan celebrate the legend

Legendary Actor Amitabh Bachchan turns 80 today and the nation is celebrating along with him and his family. Last night, the actor stepped out to graciously meet and greet some of his fans who were present to wish him.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are one of the strongest couples and have shared a successful marriage and life together. The Bachchan family is practically royalty in the industry and the way they carry themselves with utmost grace and panache is admirable.

The couple has shared a long life together and they inspire millions today. Since today is his birthday, let us revisit an interesting anecdote about the time when the happy couple met. Big B, who was absolutely smitten with Jaya, she was a little intimidated by him.

Amitabh Bachchan shared in a throwback interview that after seeing Jaya Bachchan’s picture in a magazine, he enquired about her and learned that Hrishi da had cast her for Guddi. “It kind of got me excited about the prospect of working with her because she came with huge credentials. I went to her set and that’s when I met her for the first time,” added Big B.

When Jaya Bachchan was asked back when by Simmy Garewal to share her side of the story, she said that when she first saw him she saw danger! She got frightened because he was the only one out of the lot of people who could dictate things to her and she allowed him.

This meet-cute between this real life couple was iconic and we are so happy to have found this story today!

Also read: Exclusive! “Amitabh Bachchan was the biggest pranksters on the sets,” says director Vikas Bahl

Credits: Times Now