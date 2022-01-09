WHAT! Check out THESE Bollywood and TV stars who've confessed to having a crush on married Bollywood celebs

From Tiger Shroff, Parineeti Chopra, Kartik Aaryan to Uorfi Javed, Bollywood celebs at a crush on married Bollywood celebs

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/01/2022 - 09:00
movie_image: 
parineeti chopra


MUMBAI:  Who doesn't have crushes on Bollywood stars? Just recently Tiger Shroff confessed to having a crush on Fighter beauty Deepika Padukone. So, today, we will have a look at the Bollywood and TV stars who confessed to having a crush on married Bollywood actors and actresses such as Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and more.

Also Read: AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Reality shows are nothing but exaggerated versions of saas-bahu dramas

Capsule Gill actress Parineeti Chopra confessed to having a crush on actor Saif Ali Khan once. The actress even shared that she had informed Kareena Kapoor Khan about the same as well, adding that the Laal Singh Chaddh actress was pretty chilled out about it. 

Ranbir Kapoor got to work with Bollywood's Dhak Dhak girl, Madhuri Dixit in Ayan Mukerji's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Ranbir and Madhuri had a groovy dance number Ghagra on the same. Ranbir revealed that he had his first heartbreak when Madhuri tied the knot with Dr Sriram Nene.

Also Read:Surprising! This is how Befikre actress Vaani Kapoor reacts to chin and lip-job claims

Last but not least, we have handsome hunk Kartik Aaryan. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star revealed that he has a crush on the Laal Singh Chaddha actress Kareena Kapoor Khan. Bebo is married to Saif Ali Khan.

And in the Koffee With Karan 7 teaser, we saw Tiger Shroff confess to having a crush on Deepika Padukone.

Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed is very bold at making statements. Her statements often go viral and make news. She recently confessed to crushing on Shahid Kapoor. Mira Rajput is truly lucky and vice versa. 

Credit: BollywoodLife
    
 

TellyChakkar Bollywood movies Tiger Shroff Parineeti Chopra Ranbir Kapoor Kartik Aaryan Uorfi Javed
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/01/2022 - 09:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
SEX APPEAL! Kate Sharma definitely knows how to raise temperatures in these hot and sensuous pictures
MUMBAI:  Kate Sharma is one such actress and a model who has made heads turn with her stylish avatar. The stunning diva...
BIG Update! ED’s chargesheet makes shocking revelation about Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez in extortion case
MUMBAI : The chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against the actress has been made public. The ED...
SURPRISING! 8 actors who made an exit from Zee TV's long-running show Kundali Bhagya leaving the fans disheartened
MUMBAI:  Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya is successfully running on small screens for almost 5 years now.The show starred...
OMG! Dheeraj Dhoopar reveals who he finds his toughest competitor on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa
MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar is back yet another time with an amazing update from the entertainment world. Also read:...
WHAT! Is Tiger Shroff losing films because of a hike in his fees? Details inside
MUMBAI : Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff was last seen in 'Heropanti 2', which failed to impress the audience. Now...
Surprising! Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen reunite with daughter Ziana, Scroll down to know more
MUMBAI : Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen dated each other for a year before tying the knot. Their relationship has hit a...
Recent Stories
BIG Update! ED’s chargesheet makes shocking revelation about Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez in extortion case
BIG Update! ED’s chargesheet makes shocking revelation about Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez in extortion case
Latest Video