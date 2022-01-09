WHAT! Check out THESE Bollywood and TV stars who've confessed to having a crush on married Bollywood celebs



MUMBAI: Who doesn't have crushes on Bollywood stars? Just recently Tiger Shroff confessed to having a crush on Fighter beauty Deepika Padukone. So, today, we will have a look at the Bollywood and TV stars who confessed to having a crush on married Bollywood actors and actresses such as Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and more.

Capsule Gill actress Parineeti Chopra confessed to having a crush on actor Saif Ali Khan once. The actress even shared that she had informed Kareena Kapoor Khan about the same as well, adding that the Laal Singh Chaddh actress was pretty chilled out about it.

Ranbir Kapoor got to work with Bollywood's Dhak Dhak girl, Madhuri Dixit in Ayan Mukerji's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Ranbir and Madhuri had a groovy dance number Ghagra on the same. Ranbir revealed that he had his first heartbreak when Madhuri tied the knot with Dr Sriram Nene.

Last but not least, we have handsome hunk Kartik Aaryan. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star revealed that he has a crush on the Laal Singh Chaddha actress Kareena Kapoor Khan. Bebo is married to Saif Ali Khan.

And in the Koffee With Karan 7 teaser, we saw Tiger Shroff confess to having a crush on Deepika Padukone.

Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed is very bold at making statements. Her statements often go viral and make news. She recently confessed to crushing on Shahid Kapoor. Mira Rajput is truly lucky and vice versa.

Credit: BollywoodLife



