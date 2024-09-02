What! David Dhawan reveals about Satish Kaushik’s role in Deewana Mastana, “I cancelled the shooting, went back to Bombay and we shot Pappu Pager. He wrote it”

MUMBAI: In recent times, we have seen many movies that were released and the audience finally got to watch them. Surely these movies were exciting but then there comes a movie that shakes your emotional core completely and that movie Kaagaz 2. Yes, we loved Kaagaz that starred Pankaj Tripathi but this time, Kaagaz 2 is even more special as this was the last movie where we will get to see Satish Kaushik.

We earlier reported to you about the trailer of the movie which was very moving due to the performances and the story which was all so realistic. While the movie is created by Satish Kaushik, it is directed by V.K.Prakash and produced by Shashi Kaushik, Nishant Kaushik, Ratan Jain and Ganesh Jain. The film features actors like Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher, Anang Desai, Neena Gupta, Darshan Kumaar, Smriti Kalra and Shahid Bobby Husain.

Now David Dhawan and Javed got into a conversation with the media where we got to see both of them spilling some beans and talking about Satish Kaushik, his roles and how Javed Akhtar first met Satish Kaushik.

When Javed Akhtar was asked to talk about Satish Kaushik, Javed Akhtar said, “I first saw Satish Kaushik in Prithvi Theatre where he was doing a play ‘Gidhade’ I didn’t know him at that time so after the play was over I left from there and I saw a few boys standing out, I won’t take their names. I asked them “who is this actor?” They were friends of Satish Kaushik and told me that acting is just his passion and so he does it but he actually works in a factory. I was very disappointed on hearing that thinking that he is such a good actor I was thinking giving him some work and take him in some movies but he doesn’t do that. After many years of that incident, I got to meet Satish Kaushik and I told why does he work in a factory instead of acting. He shockingly asked me “What factory?” I told him that it was these guys, he said they are his very good friends.”

Later when David Dhavan was asked to talk about Satish Kaushik, David Dhawan said, “He was doing a film with me, Deewana Mastana, I requested him to do cameo role in that” David Dhawan then revealed how they did not like the scene at all and when he asked what can be done, the response what they can cancel the scene entirely. David Dhawan then revealed saying, “I cancelled the shooting, went back to Bombay and we shot Pappu Pager. He (Satish Kaushik) wrote it. Anil Kapoor came to know about this, he told me how he liked the scene. I told him that Satish wrote it. He called Satish and told him to write a scene for him as well. So that was done by them again. He has contributed a lot to my movies.”

Later, David Dhawan also talked about Satish Kaushik’s ‘Mutthu’ character and said, “I had selected some other actor but then I rejected him and took Satish kaushik. I gave Satish the previous actor’s wig and with a lot of effort he put it on but he was a great guy. Salute to him.”

This was David Dhawan and Javed Akhtar talking about Satish Kaushik. Tell us your views on this in the comment section below.

