What! From Deepika Padukone to Bipasha Basu, actresses who reportedly used skin lightening treatment to look fairer

No wonder then that many dusky beauties find it hard to get work and there are many who have also undergone skin lightening treatment to look fair.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 12/10/2023 - 21:00
Deepika

MUMBAI: There is no shying away from the fact that the entertainment industry has been obsessed with fair skin. Be it actors or actresses, the lighter your skin, the more attractive you are considered. No wonder then that many dusky beauties find it hard to get work and there are many who have also undergone skin lightening treatment to look fair.

Here is a list of actresses who allegedly took the treatment;

Deepika Padukone

Deepika who will soon be seen in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan has been flaunting a fairer skin than what she had during the initial days. Many say that she underwent skin lightening.

Priyanka Chopra

The former Miss World had visibly dusky skin but of late has been looking fairer. 

Bipasha Basu

The Jism actress who is on a sabbatical and enjoying her journey of motherhood was quite a dusky beauty. But with films like Bachna Ae Haseeno and many others she seemed to have gotten fairer.

Rekha

Rekha was the original dusky beauty but due to her skin tone, initially she didn’t receive the roles she deserved until she reportedly decided to get a few shades lighter.

Sridevi

Sridevi reportedly had many surgeries to not only correct her facial features like her nose  but also to get a few shades lighter skin. She looked nothing like what she did when she first made her acting debut

What are your thoughts on these actresses and their skin tones? Tell us in the comments below.

