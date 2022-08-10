What! Dharma Productions’ mysterious post hints at Aryan Khan’s launch?

Dharma Productions

MUMBAI: Karan Johar has set Bollywood on a path of dreaminess in life and the beauty of happy endings forever. He is one of the most talented and bankable directors we have seen and he has already resumed the director’s chair for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani after seven years of taking hiatus from directing.

The film has already created a lot of buzz.

Recently, Karan’s Dharma Productions shared a cryptic note on the beginning of ‘another era’. And this post has left the netizens excited, who are anticipating Aryan Khan’s launch.

Dharma shared a mysterious note on its social media handle on the 23rd May. The picture shows a picture of an empty director chair. The caption and the picture suggest a new entry. The post captioned, “the chair is about to be filled 7 years later. A grand celebration awaits. Stay Tuned, we’ll see you tomorrow!”, along with hashtag #25on25.

As the post came to light, the netizens began anticipating if KJo is hinting towards another film or Aryan Khan’s Bollywood debut. Fans also speculated that it could be another film with SRK and Kajol or a post for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

