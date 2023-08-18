What! Dharmendra’s younger version in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was played by Ranvijay Singha’s brother Harman, says “was not planned…”

MUMBAI: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt has been doing well at the box office. The movie has already entered the 100 crore club, and it is said to be a profitable venture for its makers. Along with the favorite leading pair, audiences also got to see Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi together.

There is now an interesting piece of information about the Karan Johar directorial. People who have already watched RARKPK would have noticed that the younger version of Dharmendra looked very much like the actor himself. He is none other than VJ-actor Ranvijay Singha’s younger brother Harman Singha. Fans were quite surprised at the uncanny resemblance he had with legendary actor Dharmendra.

Speaking of how to got the role, Harman told a news portal, “At the time of screen test, I did not know what this was for. I was only briefed that I have to play a character that looks like people from the yesteryear. So, I sent them my pictures in that blue blazer, with medals and hair pulled back, and within a day, Karan Johar’s team finalised me.’

Harman further said, “The team was not sure they would find someone who looks so close to how Dharmendra ji used to look in his younger days. When I sent my pictures, they were also sent to Dharmendra ji and even he really liked it. He said, ‘Mujhe isse milna hai’. So, me somewhat looking like younger Dharam ji was not a planned thing. It’s much later that people noticed it. But now, I hope someone makes his biopic and casts me.”

Harman opened up about his aspirations of being an actor saying, “When I started off, I worked as a writer, assistant director and did all technical jobs for five to six years, and I always thought Ranvijay is the on-camera talent, and I’d be this cool writer-director guy and together we will be a great combination,” he added “It was much later that I decided to turn to acting after several people including actor Bhumi Pednekar told me that I have potential.”

