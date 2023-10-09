What! Dia Mirza left her home at the age of 5; Earned Rs 5000 as a Marketing Executive before her debut in Bollywood

MUMBAI: Many continue to consider Dia Mirza as one of the most attractive Bollywood actresses. Diya Mirza is not only stunning, but she is also a powerhouse of skill, and it is fair to say that the actress built her own identity on the strength of her abilities.

Dia Mirza was crowned Miss Asia Pacific, and after her breakthrough performance in the box office smash ‘Rahna Hai Terre Dil Mein,’ she instantly rose to fame. Dia Mirza has collaborated with some of Bollywood's top stars.

Her father is German, while Dia Mirza's mother is Bengali. After giving birth to Dia Mirza, her mother divorced her husband and afterward wed Ahmed Mirza. Dia continues to go by her stepfather's name. Dia Mirza recently made headlines for her gorgeous appearance at IIFA 2023, where she stole the show with her appearance.

Media reports claim that Dia Mirza moved in with her relatives when she was just five years old after being upset with her father. Dia Mirza became irate following her father's warning. Before she became an actress, Dia Mirza worked as a marketing executive for a media company, earning a salary of Rs 5,000.

In the 2001 movie ‘Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein,’ Dia Mirza made her acting debut alongside R Madhavan, who had just won a National Award. This movie was a smash hit, grossing more than Rs 100 crore. One of Bollywood's top romantic comedies, according to critics, is the movie. In the movie, Dia Mirza portrayed a straightforward young woman.

Dia Mirza appeared in movies like Deewanapan, Tumko Na Bhool Payenge, Dum, Parineeta, Lage Raho Munnabhai, and Sanju. In terms of her personal life, Dia Mirza married Vaibhav Rekhi after separating from her first husband.

