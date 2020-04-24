News

What did Alaya use as canvas when she ran out of art sheets?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Apr 2020 07:01 PM

MUMBAI: Actress Alaya F. ran out art sheets but she has found an interesting solution. Alaya took to Indstagram to demonstrate how she has expertly been using her face as canvas!

Alaya shared a video flaunting her face painting. In the video, the young actress sports butterfly painting on her eyes.

"Ran out of art sheets so I used my face," she captioned the clip, which currently has 141k likes on the photo-sharing website.

Alaya made her Hindi film debut with Nitin Kakkar's "Jawaani Jaaneman", a comedy-drama in which she played a 21-year-old girl claiming that a 40-year-old person who hates commitment and marriage (played by Saif Ali Khan) is her her father.

Unlike many other industry kids, Alaya has tackled the nepotism debate with a straight face. She recently said that nepotism is a reality in Bollywood but insisted that she did not take her mother's help to secure her debut movie.

