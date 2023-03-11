What! Did Ananya Panday just confirm her relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur?

MUMBAI: The beloved couch is back with its most loved host, Karan Johar, as Hotstar Specials' Koffee with Karan returns for season 8. To spice up your life and bring you closer to your favourite stars, so far the conversations have been edgier, crazier, and candid with no room to escape.

This time around, gracing the couch will be some of the top talents from the Indian Film Industry - Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, to name a few, leaving us wanting more.

The new promo for the show gives a sneak peek into the spicy conversations Karan is going to have with Bollywood's A-listers. The video shows Karan calling out Kareena as an 'Overactor,' while Ajay Devgn calls the director his 'Enemy.'

But what made us squeal was Ananya Panday calling herself Ananya Coy Kapur after Alia Bhatt said she has a night manager. Is she trying to confirm her relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur or was she is hinting towards something else? We will get to know about this only after the episode will air.

So far, the show has aired two episodes. One featured the lovebirds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, while the other had Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol gracing the Koffee couch

The second episode of Koffee With Karan 8 went on air at midnight. During the episode, the Deol brothers spoke about their careers, family, children and more. Sunny, who is fresh from the success of Gadar 2, opened up about not having a hit in over 2 decades and how the Anil Sharma directorial brought the lost glory back.

On Koffee With Karan, the host also brought up the topic of his equation with his step-sisters Esha and Ahana. Dismissing any kind of animosity, Sunny said, "They are my sisters. That is what it is. Nothing changes that. They were very happy." Bobby, too echoed, the thoughts of his brother and repeated, "Nothing changes that".

Talking about Koffee with Karan host Karan Johar said, "Koffee with Karan holds a special corner in my heart and has emerged as an audience favorite across all seasons. With season 8, we are brewing something special with my friends and your favourite stars. The stars are real, the stories are raw and the fun is non-stop. The show drops every Thursday, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar and I have some great conversations in store for all."

