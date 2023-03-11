What! Did Ananya Panday just confirm her relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur?

The beloved couch is back with its most loved host, Karan Johar, as Hotstar Specials' Koffee with Karan returns for season 8. To spice up your life and bring you closer to your favourite stars, so far the conversations have been edgier, crazier, and candid with no room to escape.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 11/03/2023 - 21:47
movie_image: 
Ananya

MUMBAI: The beloved couch is back with its most loved host, Karan Johar, as Hotstar Specials' Koffee with Karan returns for season 8. To spice up your life and bring you closer to your favourite stars, so far the conversations have been edgier, crazier, and candid with no room to escape.

Also read -Curious! Ananya Panday’s sexy beach looks are amazing, Netizens wonder who the photographer is

This time around, gracing the couch will be some of the top talents from the Indian Film Industry - Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, to name a few, leaving us wanting more.

The new promo for the show gives a sneak peek into the spicy conversations Karan is going to have with Bollywood's A-listers. The video shows Karan calling out Kareena as an 'Overactor,' while Ajay Devgn calls the director his 'Enemy.' 

But what made us squeal was Ananya Panday calling herself Ananya Coy Kapur after Alia Bhatt said she has a night manager. Is she trying to confirm her relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur or was she is hinting towards something else? We will get to know about this only after the episode will air.

So far, the show has aired two episodes. One featured the lovebirds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, while the other had Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol gracing the Koffee couch

The second episode of Koffee With Karan 8 went on air at midnight. During the episode, the Deol brothers spoke about their careers, family, children and more. Sunny, who is fresh from the success of Gadar 2, opened up about not having a hit in over 2 decades and how the Anil Sharma directorial brought the lost glory back.

On Koffee With Karan, the host also brought up the topic of his equation with his step-sisters Esha and Ahana. Dismissing any kind of animosity, Sunny said, "They are my sisters. That is what it is. Nothing changes that. They were very happy." Bobby, too echoed, the thoughts of his brother and repeated, "Nothing changes that".

Also read - Curious! Ananya Panday’s sexy beach looks are amazing, Netizens wonder who the photographer is

Talking about Koffee with Karan host Karan Johar said, "Koffee with Karan holds a special corner in my heart and has emerged as an audience favorite across all seasons. With season 8, we are brewing something special with my friends and your favourite stars. The stars are real, the stories are raw and the fun is non-stop. The show drops every Thursday, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar and I have some great conversations in store for all."

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - midday 

 

Karan Johar Koffee with Karan Hotstar Sara Ali Khan Ananya Panday Alia Bhatt Kareena Kapoor Khan Rani Mukerji Kajol Ajay Devgn Rohit Shetty Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 11/03/2023 - 21:47

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
OTT Updates! Scam 2003: The Telgi Story Volume 2, Aarya season 3, Koffee With Karan guestlist, read to know more
MUMBAI: With a lot going on in the world of entertainment, here’s a space to keep up all you need to know about what’s...
OMG! Rajeev Sen reacts to allegations put on him by ex-wife Charu Asopa, reveals her to have 'major trust issues'
MUMBAI: Popular TV actress Charu Asopa and her falling marriage with husband Rajeev Sen have grabbed many headlines....
Here is the advice: Harshad Chopda, aka Abhimanyu, From Star Plus Show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Shares Ahead With Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami On Their New Journey
MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is gearing up for a generational leap where Samriddhi Shukla and...
What! Did Ananya Panday just confirm her relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur?
MUMBAI: The beloved couch is back with its most loved host, Karan Johar, as Hotstar Specials' Koffee with Karan returns...
Exclusive! Annu Kapoor’s stand on nudity, “I am not against nudity but I am against vulgarity”, read to know more
MUMBAI: Sab Moh Maya Hai, a film directed by Abhinav Pareek that features two extremely talented actors, Sharman Joshi...
Wow! Nora Fatehi to join the cast of Housefull 5 starring Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh?
MUMBAI: While Akshay Kumar might have had a lacklustre 2023 with films like Selfiee and Mission Raniganj tanking at the...
Recent Stories
Ananya
What! Did Ananya Panday just confirm her relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Annu
Exclusive! Annu Kapoor’s stand on nudity, “I am not against nudity but I am against vulgarity”, read to know more
Nora
Wow! Nora Fatehi to join the cast of Housefull 5 starring Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh?
Vidya
Rest in peace! Vidya Balan starrer Bhalo Theko director Goutam Halder dies at 67
Utkarsh
Exclusive! “My father does not react much but after the very first show, he gave me a high five and said ‘it's done’” Utkarsh Sharma on his movie Gadar 2
Brad
OMG! When ‘Brad Pitt & Selena Gomez Flirting Shamelessly’ did not fit well with Angelina Jolie; Demanded to ‘Cut all ties’ with The Brunette Beauty
Mahaakshay
Mahaakshay Chakraborty who's all set to slay in Vikram Bhatt's upcoming horror film 'Haunted: Ghosts Of The Past' shares his special plans for Halloween this year, has an interesting message for fans