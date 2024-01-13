What! Did Ananya Panday’s caption on picture with Orry make Palak Tiwari’s fans furious? Read on to know what happened

MUMBAI : Recently Palak Tiwari made headlines as her chat with Orry went viral. People on the internet are confused and uncertain of whether things are alright between actress Palak Tiwari and social media sensation Orhan Awatramani after their WhatsApp conversation was revealed. Recently, Orry posted a screenshot of his WhatsApp conversation with Palak, in which the latter was seen apologizing to him, on Instagram stories.

Also Read-Surprising! Orry’s SHOCKING comment about Shruti Haasan; Claims that secretly got married to her rumoured BF

Recently Ananya threw a 70s themed party to celebrate the success of her Netflix film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Orry was invited as well. Ananya was seen in a blue shimmery jumpsuit with a matching headband. She posed with Orry and captioned the picture, “Orry’s never sorry”. Netizens think it is an indirect dig at Palak.

Check out their reactions;

Palak has not been seen at any party with Orry since the incident.

