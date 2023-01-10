What! Did Angelina Jolie try to take her own life? Actress talks about her mental health in her younger days

MUMBAI: Angelina Jolie is one of the most versatile actresses who has given back-to-back movies in Hollywood, but did you know she had suffered from depression and anxiety back in her younger days? Yes, that’s right. And it had even led her to attempt suicide as well.

Also read - Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of choking, hitting their children

Being the daughter of the Hollywood’s Jon Voight, Angelina always faced a lot of pressure to do good in her career. She stepped foot in the industry when she was just 16 or 17 and had her breakthrough role in Hackers, which gave her a lot of appreciation and attention from the audience.

Soon, she showed signs of deteriorating mental health, and reports started to speculate that Angelina Jolie wanted to take her own life.

However, after a long time, once, in an interview with The Face in 2003, Jolie opened up about the same and while breaking the silence, she admitted that she had contracted a hitman to make her suicide look like something went wrong on the arrival of the robbers.

She had said, “They’re not that hard to find in New York. As insane as it sounds, I think a lot of people consider suicide when they’re young.”

Explaining why she wanted to stage her suicide like a murder, Angelina Jolie said, “I was very aware that so many people around me, like my mother, would feel as though they didn’t give enough or do enough, if I’d taken my own life. So my solution to that was if someone else had taken my life – like in a robbery – then it would be murder, and it wouldn’t be that anyone would feel they’d let me down.” So her plan was to “take out cash over a certain amount of time, so there wasn’t a big chunk in my bank account” to pay him.

Also read - Angelina Jolie admits being picky about dating partners

However, Angelina‘s plan failed because of the hitman who talked her out of the whole procedure. Recalling the incident, she said, “He was a decent enough person and asked if I could think about it and call him again in two months. Something changed in my life and I figured I’d stick it out.”

Well, thank God she gave herself a second chance and look at the career graph Angelina Jolie made out of it.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - koimoi