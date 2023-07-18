What! Did Anil Kapoor take a dig at Akshay Kumar? “Woh paise lete hain main free karta hoon”?

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television. The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil Sharma is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians. With Krushna’s return this season, fans are super excited and thrilled.

Recently the cast of OTT series The Night Manager, including Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala Tillotama Shome and Aditya Roy Kapur, made an appearance on The Kapil Sharma show. They had a gala time with the host Kapil Sharma who was as usual his witty best and kept everyone in splits. 

Anil has been to the show even earlier and Kapil has always pulled his leg for giving younger actors a run for their money even at this age. Kapil tells the Race actor “Aap finale ke shaukeen hain ya aapko dusron ka kaam bandh karane maza aata hai?” To this Anil has a witty reply, “saab toh shuru karwate hai right? Woh paise lete hain main free karta hoon.” Netizens feel Akshay has taken a dig at Akshay. 


Akshay Kumar too has come on the show many times and he reportedly got upset with Host Kapil when the latter made a joke about the Ram Setu actor’s interview with PM Narendra Modi. Reacting to these rumors, Kapil posted on Twitter, “Dear friends, I was reading all the news in media about me and Akshay paji, I have just spoken to paji and sorted all this. It was just a miscommunication. All is well and very soon we are meeting to shoot the Bachhan Pandey episode. He is my big brother and can never be annoyed with me thank you.”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

