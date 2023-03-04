What! Did Janhvi Kapoor made her relation official with Shikhar Pahariya, here is what the actress shared

Actress Janhvi Kapoor drops a special message for her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya on his birthday, check out the post
Janhvi Kapoor

MUMBAI:Actress Janhvi Kapoor has been grabbing the eyeballs of the fans over the time with her beautiful acting contribution, no doubt with her acting and her cuteness she has created a strong fan base for herself who always looks forward to upcoming pictures and posts of the actress.

The actress is grabbing the attention of the fans for one more reason and that is her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya, there are many news and reports which are floating all over the internet which speaks about her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya.

Shikhar Pahariya is celebrating his birthday today and we can see many celebrities wishing him on his birthday, actress Janhvi Kapoor also took to her social media handle and dropped a special message for him.

As we can see, actress Janhvi Kapoor wrote, ‘happy birthday Shiku, with a emoji of heart. Well, did she just confirm her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya?

Another indication of their relationship is that recently we have seen many celebrities attending day NMACC event in Mumbai and we have seen Boney Kapoor attending the event along with Shikhar Pahariya, Boney Kapoor coming with him has sparked the relationship of Janhvi and him.

What are your views on this birthday post of actress Janhvi Kapoor for Shikhar Pahariya and how did you like them as a pair, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

