What! Did Karan Wahi hint upon dating THIS Pakistani actress? Take a look

MUMBAI: A former cricketer who started his acting career in 2004 with the popular youth-based show Remix, Karan Wahi is immensely talented. The show gave him instant fame and made girls drool over him.

Ranveer Sisodia, aka Karan Wahi, who has been a part of a handful of youth, based shows. Was also loved for his role in Dill Mill Gayee, alongside Jennifer Winget, others.

He made his Bollywood debut in a supporting role with Habib Faisal's romantic comedy Daawat-e-Ishq in 2014 with Ranveer Singh and Parineeti Chopra.

Karan showed his daredevil side to his fans by participating in Colors' Fear Factors: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, where the fans admired his courageous side, and the girls got all the more reasons to swoon over the actor.

The charmer played one of the leads in Hate Story 4 opposite Urvashi Rautella and Vivian Bathena. Karan is being praised for his pairing opposite Niyati Fatnani in popular daily Channa Mereya.

Wahi is a fitness freak who loves to work on his body and maintains a set gym routine. His Instagram is filled with his gym routine posts and the fans simply love him for his activeness.

Now recently, the actor uploaded an Instagram post, supporting India's win in today's men's India vs Pakistan cricket match. Karan poses with Kinza Hashmi, a Pakistani actress, which sparks humours of them dating. Take a look at the post -

Also, many celebrities, including television actor Nakuul Mehta, commented on the post, adding fire to the rumours. Take a look -

We are definitely gushing over the couple and fans are expecting the rumours to be true as well.

